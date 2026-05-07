Pune Man Arrested For Daughter's Murder After Son Found Alive

A Pune man was arrested for allegedly murdering his daughter and abandoning her body in a forest, a crime exposed after his son was found alive.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Pune man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his three-year-old daughter.

The man allegedly abandoned his daughter's body in a forested area of Junnar tehsil.

The crime was discovered after the man's son was found alive near the Pune-Nashik highway.

Police investigation revealed the man had frequent fights with his wife, who left him six months ago.

A man was arrested for allegedly strangling his three-year-old daughter and abandoning her body in a forested area in Pune district's Junnar tehsil, with the incident coming to light after his son survived and was found by passersby, a police official said on Thursday.

Sagar Sadashiv Shinde (29), a resident of Gaikwad Basti in Moshi, had allegedly taken his two children, Aryan (5) and Harshada (3), to the area on the pretext of an outing on Tuesday, the Alephata police station official said.

Discovery of the Crime

"The crime came to light on Wednesday morning after locals spotted the boy crying near a forest patch along the Pune-Nashik highway at Santwadi. The child told locals that his father had brought him and his sister to the forest and left him there during the night," the official said.

Police later contacted the children's grandparents and launched a search for the accused, he said.

Accused Attempts to Mislead Police

"When Shinde returned home, he allegedly tried to mislead family members and police by claiming the children were staying at a rented room in Chakan. However, his relatives grew suspicious and informed the police, following which he was taken into custody for questioning," the official said.

Investigation and Arrest

Shinde has told police he tried to kill both through strangulation but the boy managed to survive, the official said.

"The girl's body was recovered Wednesday morning. It has been sent for post mortem. Our probe has found Shinde has constant fights with his wife, who had left him and the two children six months ago. He has been arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and other offences," he said.