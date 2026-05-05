Pune Girl Murder: Autopsy Points To Asphyxia

A post-mortem examination revealed that a four-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in Pune, died of asphyxia, sparking outrage and prompting a special investigation.

Key Points Autopsy reveals four-year-old Pune girl died due to asphyxia.

Accused allegedly gagged the victim, causing suffocation.

The accused has a prior criminal history of molestation charges.

The incident sparked massive outrage and protests in Bhor.

SIT formed to investigate the sexual assault and murder case under POCSO Act.

The autopsy report has indicated "asphyxia" as the cause of death of a four-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in Pune last week, police said on Tuesday.

Details of the Crime

The 65-year-old accused allegedly gagged the victim by stuffing a cloth in her mouth, which led to suffocation, they said.

The accused, who works as a labourer, has a criminal history. He was booked on charges of molestation in 1998 and 2015 and later acquitted in both cases, according to police.

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by the accused at Narsapur in Bhor tehsil of Pune district on May 1, sparking massive outrage and protests.

"The post-mortem findings point to death due to asphyxia. Prima facie, the accused gagged the victim by stuffing a cloth in her mouth, which led to suffocation," a senior police official said.

Investigation and Legal Action

The autopsy report also indicated injuries on the child's body, he added.

The accused allegedly lured the girl with the promise of food and took her to a cattle enclosure where he sexually assaulted her and later killed her, according to the police.

He was later arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Public Outrage and Government Response

The incident triggered massive outrage in Bhor, where hundreds of villagers gathered outside the local police outpost last week and demanded stringent action against the accused. They also staged a blockade on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday assured that the government will push for a death penalty for the accused and said the state will fast-track the trial to ensure justice in "record time".

The family of the accused has also demanded that he be given the strictest punishment.