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Meerut Man Arrested After Cemetery Vandalism Incident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 06, 2026 22:27 IST

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A man has been arrested in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, following an incident of cemetery vandalism, sparking a police investigation and legal proceedings.

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Key Points

  • A man was arrested for allegedly vandalising a cemetery in Puthi village, Meerut.
  • The accused, identified as Gaurav, damaged the cemetery gate and a religious plaque.
  • Police investigation led to the arrest, and the accused has been booked under relevant laws.
  • The accused has a prior criminal history involving similar offences.

Police have arrested a man for allegedly vandalising a cemetery in a village here, officials said on Monday.

According to police, an unidentified person damaged the gate of the cemetery and a plaque bearing religious inscriptions in Puthi village on the night of April 5.

 

A case was registered at Parikshitgarh police station in connection with the incident.

On the directions of the Senior Superintendent of Police, a team led by the Superintendent of Police (Rural) and supervised by the Circle Officer (Sadar Dehat) was formed to probe the matter.

During the investigation, the accused was identified as Gaurav, a resident of Puthi village, and was arrested on Monday, police said.

Police said the accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. He was produced before a court after completion of legal formalities.

Officials added that the accused has a prior criminal history and has been involved in similar offences in the past. However, the police did not make clear the reason behind the incident.

Further legal action in the case is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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