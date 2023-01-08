News
Man held for damaging crosses in Mumbai church's cemetery

Man held for damaging crosses in Mumbai church's cemetery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 08, 2023 23:35 IST
A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday from Navi Mumbai for allegedly vandalising as many as 18 crosses in a cemetery attached to the famous Mahim church in Mumbai a day before, the police said.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The motive behind the act is being investigated, a police officer said.

After allegedly damaging the crosses in the cemetery of St Michael's Church in suburban Mahim on Saturday morning, the accused sat in the church for some time.

 

The accused who works in the shop of his uncle was traced to Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai by special teams through technical analysis. His picture had also gone viral on social media.

"Certain things have emerged during the investigation which cannot be shared as the case is related to a religions place," the police officer said.

A First Information Report was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups), 295 (injuring or defiling places of worship), and criminal trespass. Further investigation is underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Church attacks: 'Why is Prime Minister Modi quiet?'
Church attacks: 'It is a pattern'
Youths vandalise church, attack worshippers in Chhattisgarh
'What if it's poisoned?', says Akhilesh refusing tea
'In a democracy if a person is made a god...': Kharge
Joshimath situation due to NTPC project: Experts
Deepika back in training 20 days after having baby!
