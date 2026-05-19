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Bengaluru Man Arrested For Attacking Bus Driver

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 12:20 IST

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A Bengaluru man has been arrested after a video went viral showing the assault of a BMTC bus driver following a road rage incident.

Key Points

  • A man in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a BMTC bus driver with deadly weapons.
  • The incident occurred after a dispute over overtaking on Bannerghatta main road.
  • The accused and two others stopped the bus, verbally abused the driver, and assaulted him.
  • Police apprehended one suspect and seized a spanner and a two-wheeler used in the assault.
  • The arrested individual has been remanded to judicial custody, while efforts continue to locate the remaining two suspects.

A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a BMTC bus driver with deadly weapons, police said.

The incident allegedly occurred on May 13, and the visuals of the incident went viral on social media.

 

Details of the Bus Driver Assault

According to police, the BMTC bus going from Banashankari to Bannerghatta was stopped near Gottigere on Bannerghatta main road by three persons riding a two-wheeler over an issue related to overtaking the bus.

The accused allegedly blocked the bus, abused the BMTC bus driver in filthy language, shouted aggressively while carrying deadly weapons, and assaulted the driver.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Based on the incident, the Hulimavu Police registered a suo motu complaint at the police station, police said.

During the investigation, the police formed three separate teams and, on May 17, apprehended one of the accused near Tippu Circle in Bilwaradahalli, a senior police officer said.

The police also seized one spanner and a two-wheeler used in the commission of the offence, he said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to having assaulted the BMTC bus driver along with his two associates using deadly weapons, he added.

Legal Proceedings and Ongoing Search

On May 18, the accused was produced before the Court, which remanded him to judicial custody. The other two accused are absconding, and efforts are continuing to trace and arrest them, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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