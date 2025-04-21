Bengaluru road rage: Techie held for attacking IAF officer

A man was arrested in connection with an incident in which a 40-year-old Indian Air Force officer was allegedly assaulted and verbally abused by a group of Kannada-speaking individuals who chased him on a bike in Bengaluru early Monday morning, the police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused, Vikas Kumar, works as a team head at a software company's call centre, they added.

The incident occurred while the officer was on his way to the airport with his wife, who is also an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer.

Based on a complaint lodged by the officer's wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta, a case has been registered at the Byappanahalli police station against unknown individuals, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (East) Devaraj D told PTI: "This is a case of road rage. An altercation took place between them -- both attacked each other. The accused has been taken into custody. Around 6 am today, the Air Force officer was heading from his DRDO quarters to Kempegowda International Airport. His wife was driving, and he was seated beside her. An altercation broke out between the couple and a bike rider."

Analysis of CCTV footage from the area and videos recorded by bystanders showed that both parties could have avoided the conflict, he added.

"When they came to the police station, he was advised by the SHO to get first aid, as he was bleeding, and then return to file the FIR. But since he was getting late, he left for the airport. Once he went live on social media, we found out. We then traced Madhumita's details and approached the DRDO quarters. She came to the station and lodged a complaint. We have registered an FIR under grievous hurt," he said.

During questioning, the accused claimed that he was passing by when the woman allegedly made a remark.

He asked, "What are you talking about?" and then approached the IAF officer to ask, "What is madam saying?" An argument followed, according to his version. "We have a lot of video evidence and will proceed with the investigation," the DCP said.

Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose alleged that he was attacked and verbally abused in a road rage incident by men who followed them on a two-wheeler.

He shared a video on Instagram narrating the events and displaying injuries on his face and neck, with visible bleeding.

"We live in DRDO, CV Raman Nagar Phase 1. This morning, my wife was driving me to the airport when a bike came from behind and blocked our car. I'll share the dash cam footage too. One of the riders started abusing me in Kannada. On seeing the DRDO sticker on my car, he said, You DRDO people,' followed by more abuse. He then abused my wife. I couldn't take it," he said in the video.

Recounting the assault, Bose claimed: "When I got out of the car, he immediately hit me on the forehead with his keys. I stood there, shouting, asking if this is how people treat someone from the Army or Defence Forces. More individuals gathered and began abusing us."

He added, "That man even picked up a stone and tried to damage my car. When I tried to stop him, he hit me again. You can see the blood, this is what happened. Thankfully, my wife was there to get me out."

Bose also claimed that they went to the police station but did not receive immediate help.

"But this is what Karnataka has become. I believed in this state, but after today's incident, I'm shocked. God help us. God give me the strength not to retaliate. But if law and order fail, I will retaliate," he said in the video.

While the exact location is yet to be officially confirmed, the officer stated that the incident took place on the route from CV Raman Nagar to the airport.

In a second video posted later, Bose revealed he was headed to Kolkata to visit his ailing father. He described the assault as a "shocking" episode that deeply affected him and his family.