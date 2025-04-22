HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Twist in B'luru road rage case, now IAF officer booked

Twist in B'luru road rage case, now IAF officer booked

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 22, 2025 11:14 IST

x

An FIR has been registered against a 40-year-old Indian Air Force officer based on a counter-complaint by a call centre employee, who was previously arrested on the officer's complaint in a road rage incident, police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: The road rage incident occurred while the IAF officer was on his way to the airport with his wife. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose made an allegation in a video he shared that he was attacked and verbally abused by a group of Kannada-speaking individuals who chased him on a bike in Bengaluru early Monday morning. Terming it a case of road rage, police arrested Vikas Kumar, who works as a team head at a software company's call centre.

Both parties have attacked each other, and some purported videos showed the IAF officer roughing up the accused, creating a scene for the onlookers. The officer was captured engaging in an argument with Kumar and beating him up in full public view, even as his wife tried to stop him.

 

The incident occurred while the officer was on his way to the airport with his wife, who is also an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer.

A case has been registered against Shiladitya Bose under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Byappanahalli police station based on the counter complaint given by Vikas Kumar who alleged that he was also assaulted by the officer, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Devaraj D.

In a video statement, Kumar's mother Jyothi sought justice for her son and asked isn't it wrong to put the blame entirely on her son? She said being a commander, an IAF officer, he thrashed her son and also damaged his bike.

"Even after doing all this, if we had given a complaint against the officer, it would have become a big issue. But we didn't initially give a police complaint and returned, thinking let it go....this is a small issue. But now they (the officer and his wife) have made this a big issue and are troubling my son. I want justice for my son," she added.

Based on a complaint lodged by the officer's wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta, a case was registered at the Byappanahalli police station against unknown individuals, police said, following which Kumar was arrested in the case.

DCP said, "An altercation took place between them. Both attacked each other. Around 6 am on Monday, the Air Force officer was heading from his DRDO quarters to Kempegowda International Airport. His wife was driving, and he was seated beside her." Analysis of CCTV footage from the area and videos recorded by bystanders showed that both parties could have avoided the conflict, he added.

"When they came to the police station, he was advised by the SHO to get first aid, as he was bleeding, and then return to file the FIR. But since he was getting late, he left for the airport. Once he went live on social media, we found out. We then traced Madhumita's details and approached the DRDO quarters. She came to the station and lodged a complaint. We have registered an FIR under (section dealing with) grievous hurt," he said.

During questioning, Vikas Kumar claimed that he was passing by when the woman allegedly made a remark and he asked, "What are you talking about?" and then approached the IAF officer to ask, "What is Madam saying?".

"We have a lot of video evidence and will proceed with the investigation," the DCP said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

B'luru road rage: Techie held for attacking IAF officer
B'luru road rage: Techie held for attacking IAF officer
The Menace Of Road Rage
The Menace Of Road Rage
BMW driver who urinated in public view in police custody
BMW driver who urinated in public view in police custody
Pune woman punched in face, left bleeding in road rage
Pune woman punched in face, left bleeding in road rage
Army seeks fair probe into Col assault case
Army seeks fair probe into Col assault case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mamta Kulkarni's Top 7 Songs

webstory image 2

Samsung Now Offers Galaxy M56 5G at ₹27,999

webstory image 3

11 Bizarre Finds On Amazon You Won't Believe Exist

VIDEOS

PM Modi leaves for Saudi Arabia 1:12

PM Modi leaves for Saudi Arabia

Shilpa Shetty looks 'red hot' in corset and drape skirt ensemble1:11

Shilpa Shetty looks 'red hot' in corset and drape skirt...

JD Vance, wife Usha Vance with kids arrive in Jaipur3:23

JD Vance, wife Usha Vance with kids arrive in Jaipur

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD