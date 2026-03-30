Road Rage Incident in Bengaluru: Auto Drivers Allegedly Assault Car Driver After Chase

A road rage incident in Bengaluru has left a car driver assaulted and traumatised after being chased and attacked by autorickshaw drivers following a minor traffic disagreement, raising concerns about road safety and aggression.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A car driver in Bengaluru was allegedly assaulted by two autorickshaw drivers following a minor traffic incident on Sarjapur Road.

The victim claims the autorickshaw drivers chased his car, damaged it, and physically assaulted him inside a tech park.

Police have registered a non-cognisable report and are investigating the incident, but the victim is currently out of state.

The autorickshaw driver alleges the car damaged his vehicle and failed to stop to resolve the issue, leading to the confrontation.

The victim has expressed his intent to leave Bengaluru permanently due to the road rage incident.

In a suspected case of road rage, a car driver was allegedly chased and assaulted by two autorickshaw drivers following a minor road incident on Sarjapur Road here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on March 25 around 8.20 pm when Shriraj Bhardwaj, a native of Ajmer in Rajasthan, and his colleague were driving on Sarjapur Road and allegedly encountered an autorickshaw coming from the wrong side of the road, they said.

The victim later lodged an online complaint regarding the incident on March 26.

A senior police officer said that in this connection, a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) has already been registered at the Bellandur Police Station and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Registration of NCR means the complaint has been noted in the station diary, but a formal FIR and investigation will require further legal steps or magistrate approval, police said.

Following the incident, Bhardwaj took to 'X', recalling the episode and claiming that it began with a negligible touch between the vehicles that caused no damage.

"What followed was not an argument, it was a chase. The auto driver started aggressively chasing us, trying to block our car multiple times in moving traffic, hitting the vehicle, and attempting to open the doors. We chose not to engage and instead tried to reach a safe place," he alleged.

According to him, the situation escalated when another autorickshaw joined the chase. Together, they allegedly blocked their path near Sarjapur Bridge, and one of them picked up a concrete stone and smashed the windshield of his car while they were still inside.

"We somehow managed to reach RGA Tech Park, thinking a gated office space would mean safety. It didn't. Both drivers followed us inside. Before I could even step out of the car, I was physically assaulted, repeatedly hit in the face, leaving me injured," he alleged.

"Only after things calmed down did the main accused flee. When the police arrived, the second driver apologised in front of them," Bhardwaj further alleged.

He said that following the incident, he has made up his mind to leave Bengaluru and never return.

Bellandur police said they have registered a non-cognisable report and traced the autorickshaw driver.

"The complainant is yet to record his statement for further action. We have been trying to contact him but he informed us that he is out of state. Further inquiry into the matter is underway," the officer said.

The auto driver, however, has alleged that his vehicle was damaged and that he was asking them to stop the car to resolve the issue, but they did not stop, which led to the incident.