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Kerala Man Held 25 Years After Wife's Alleged Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 19:11 IST

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A man in Kerala has been arrested after 25 years on the run, accused of murdering his wife in a cold case that was recently reopened by police.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Hameed was arrested nearly 25 years after allegedly murdering his wife, Jameela, in Edachery, Kerala.
  • The accused had been absconding since September 2001 after allegedly strangling his wife.
  • The investigation was recently relaunched as part of efforts to clear long-pending cases.
  • Hameed was traced to Kasaragod district, where he was working as a fish vendor.

Police on Saturday said they had arrested a man nearly 25 years after he allegedly murdered his wife in Edachery.

The accused, identified as Hameed, had been absconding after allegedly murdering his wife, Jameela, in September 2001.

 

Details of the Alleged Crime

According to officials of the Edachery police station, Hameed allegedly strangled his wife and struck her on the head, causing her death.

Police said he went into hiding after learning that the investigation into Jameela's death was pointing towards him.

Renewed Investigation Leads to Arrest

Though police conducted searches for him in Kerala and other states, he remained untraced.

Officials said the probe was recently relaunched as part of efforts to clear long-pending cases at the station.

As part of the renewed investigation, Hameed's photographs were circulated across the state, and the phone call records of his relatives were monitored, police said.

The investigation team recently received a tip-off that Hameed was living within the limits of Adhur police station in Kasaragod district.

With the assistance of Kasaragod police, the accused was traced and found to be working as a fish vendor, officials said.

He was brought to the Edachery police station, where his arrest was formally recorded.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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