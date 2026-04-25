Rape Accused Injured, Re-Arrested After Escaping Custody

A rape accused who escaped from police custody in Prayagraj has been re-arrested in Pratapgarh following a police encounter where he sustained injuries.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rape accused Jalaluddin, who escaped police custody, was re-arrested in Pratapgarh after a police encounter.

Jalaluddin sustained bullet injuries to both legs during the exchange of fire with police.

The accused was initially arrested for allegedly raping a two-year-old girl and booked under the POCSO Act.

A country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from Jalaluddin's possession after the encounter.

A rape accused who fled police custody from a Prayagraj hospital was injured during an encounter and arrested by police in Pratapgarh district, an official said on Saturday.

The accused sustained bullet injuries in both legs during the exchange of fire, and an illegal firearm was recovered from his possession, police said.

Details of the Initial Arrest

ASP (West) Brijnandan Rai said the accused, Jalaluddin, a resident of Rahwai village under Kunda Kotwali police station area, had allegedly raped a two-year-old girl at a relative's house on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

A case was registered against him for rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and he was arrested, Rai said.

The Escape and Subsequent Encounter

While in police remand on Tuesday, the accused complained of illness and was admitted to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj for treatment. He later escaped after evading constables Madan Sharma and Atul Kumar, who were deployed for his security, the ASP said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Manikpur SHO Narendra Singh was conducting checking at Karenti Tiraha on Friday night when the accused opened fire at them, the officer said.

Police retaliated, injuring him in both legs before arresting him. A country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from him, Rai added.

Legal Proceedings Underway

The injured accused has been admitted to a medical college for treatment, and further legal proceedings are underway, police said.