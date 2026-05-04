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Man Accused Of Quintuple Murder Killed In Police Encounter In UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 04, 2026 10:10 IST

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A man suspected of murdering a woman and her four children in Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, was shot dead in a police encounter after allegedly opening fire on officers.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Aamir, accused of murdering a woman and her four children, was killed in a police encounter in Ambedkar Nagar.
  • Police suspect obsessive affection and property greed motivated Aamir to commit the quintuple murder.
  • The woman was initially suspected of killing her children, but her body was later found, revealing she was also a victim.
  • Technical surveillance led police to Aamir, who opened fire on officers before being fatally shot.

A man accused of killing four children and their mother in Ambedkar Nagar was gunned down in a police encounter on Monday, in which two policemen were also injured, officials said.

The accused, Aamir, was the prime suspect in the gruesome killings that sent shockwaves through the district two days ago. A combination of obsessive affection and greed for property is suspected to have triggered the killings, police said.

 

Details Of The Police Encounter

Ambedkar Nagar SP Prachi Singh said the encounter took place on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday.

"Aamir was cornered by police following a tip-off when he was trying to flee the district. When asked to surrender, he opened fire. In retaliatory firing, the accused sustained fatal injuries. Two policemen were also injured in the encounter," the SP told reporters.

Investigation Into The Quintuple Murder

The quintuple murder had initially confused the investigators.

When the bodies of the four children were discovered on May 2, the mother was initially suspected to be behind the act. However, the narrative changed a day later when the woman's body was found dumped in a drain, indicating that she too was a victim of the same perpetrator.

Motive Behind The Killings

A thorough probe and technical surveillance led police to Aamir, the SP said.

"Aamir wanted to marry the woman. He also wanted to grab her property. When things did not go his way, he eliminated the entire family," the officer said.

A large contingent of police has been deployed in the area following the encounter to keep a check on law and order, Singh added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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