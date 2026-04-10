UP Man Sentenced to Life for Murdering Daughters Over Mobile Phone Theft

A man in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, received a life sentence for the shocking murder of his two daughters, triggered by allegations of mobile phone theft, highlighting the devastating consequences of suspicion and rage.

Key Points Shivdesh Sharma sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his two daughters in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh.

The murders occurred after Sharma learned his daughters had stolen a mobile phone from his employer's house.

Sharma confessed to thrashing his daughters and then shooting them with a country-made pistol.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 27,000 on Sharma for the double murder.

The incident highlights the tragic consequences of anger and suspicion within a family.

A court in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his two daughters for allegedly stealing a mobile phone, the government prosecutor said on Friday.

According to him, the incident took place on March 18, 2020, in the Kotwali police station area of Mainpuri district. Government prosecutor Sanjeev Chauhan told PTI on Friday that convict Shivdesh Sharma (55) killed both his daughters in a fit of rage after learning they had stolen a mobile phone from Pawan Sharma's house where he was working as a mason.

A resident of Mohalla Ram Lila Maidan under Kotwali police station, he had two daughters, Neha (20) and Anamika (18) and a son.

Chauhan said the court also imposed a fine of Rs 27,000 on Sharma.

On March 17, 2020, Shivdesh, along with his wife Rama Devi and their children, visited Pawan's house for breakfast.

The following day, Pawan's mother informed him that his son's mobile phone had been stolen.

During lunch on March 18, Shivdesh returned home from work and told his daughters about the theft.

In the evening, upon returning home, he thrashed his two daughters, after which they handed over the stolen mobile phone to him.

Shivdesh went to the market and returned home late.

At 10 pm, he allegedly shot his two daughters dead with a country-made pistol.

Later that night, Rama Devi lodged a complaint against her husband for killing their daughters.