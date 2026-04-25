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Home  » News » Man Abducted In Palamu; Police Investigate

Man Abducted In Palamu; Police Investigate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

April 25, 2026 23:10 IST

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Police in Jharkhand are investigating the abduction of a man in Palamu district, seeking to determine the motive and identify the perpetrators.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man was abducted in the Palamu district of Jharkhand.
  • Police are investigating the abduction and examining CCTV footage.
  • The victim was involved in land-related trade.
  • The motive behind the abduction is currently unknown.

A man was abducted by unidentified persons on Saturday evening in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said.

Police Investigation Underway

Superintendent of Police Kapil Choudhary told PTI that the incident has come to the notice of the police.

 

The victim's parents are in contact with police, and he was engaged in land-related trade, the SP said.

CCTV footage is being examined, he said.

The motive behind the abduction of the man identified as Vinit Tiwari was yet to be ascertained, the SP added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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