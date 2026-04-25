Man Abducted In Palamu; Police Investigate

Police in Jharkhand are investigating the abduction of a man in Palamu district, seeking to determine the motive and identify the perpetrators.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man was abducted in the Palamu district of Jharkhand.

Police are investigating the abduction and examining CCTV footage.

The victim was involved in land-related trade.

The motive behind the abduction is currently unknown.

A man was abducted by unidentified persons on Saturday evening in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said.

Police Investigation Underway

Superintendent of Police Kapil Choudhary told PTI that the incident has come to the notice of the police.

The victim's parents are in contact with police, and he was engaged in land-related trade, the SP said.

CCTV footage is being examined, he said.

The motive behind the abduction of the man identified as Vinit Tiwari was yet to be ascertained, the SP added.