HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Dalit Labourer Strangled To Death In Uttar Pradesh

Dalit Labourer Strangled To Death In Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 18, 2026 13:23 IST

x

A Dalit labourer was allegedly abducted and strangled to death in Uttar Pradesh, sparking a police investigation and raising concerns about caste-based violence.

Key Points

  • A Dalit labourer was allegedly abducted and murdered in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The victim, Suresh, was reportedly strangled and his body was dumped in a Ganga canal.
  • Police have registered a case against three individuals, including charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
  • One suspect, Vikal, has been arrested in connection with the murder.

A labourer belonging to the Scheduled Caste (Dalit) community was allegedly abducted, strangled to death, and his body dumped into a Ganga canal here following an altercation, police said on Saturday.

Arrest Made In Connection With The Murder

Based on the investigation and CCTV footage, police registered a case against three accused individuals and arrested one Vikal (32).

 

According to the police, the deceased labourer has been identified as Suresh (45), a resident of Ibrahimpur village in the Ramraj police station area of Muzaffarnagar district.

Police Investigation Underway

SHO of Ramraj police station Ravindra Yadav told reporters here on Saturday that the police registered a case against Vikal, Kartik Bhati, and Aadesh Goswami under charges of murder and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the police, Suresh had gone to work at a brick kiln on April 16 but did not return home.

The SHO said further legal action is underway.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The investigation will likely focus on gathering forensic evidence and witness statements to build a case against the accused.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Drunk Labourer's Fatal Fall: Ghaziabad Drain Tragedy
Drunk Labourer's Fatal Fall: Ghaziabad Drain Tragedy
Contractor Arrested for Allegedly Killing Labourers Over Unpaid Wages in Mathura
Contractor Arrested for Allegedly Killing Labourers Over Unpaid Wages in Mathura
Employer tortures UP man to death over suspicion of theft
Employer tortures UP man to death over suspicion of theft
Argument turns fatal: Man dies after Wazirpur assault
Argument turns fatal: Man dies after Wazirpur assault
1 held for assaulting, forcing Dalit man to lick slippers in UP
1 held for assaulting, forcing Dalit man to lick slippers in UP

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

'I touch my wife's feet when she is asleep'1:08

'I touch my wife's feet when she is asleep'

Daisy Shah Spotted Post-Workout, Chats Candidly with Paps1:10

Daisy Shah Spotted Post-Workout, Chats Candidly with Paps

Macron-Meloni's Hug Breaks the Internet 0:25

Macron-Meloni's Hug Breaks the Internet

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO