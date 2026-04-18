Dalit Labourer Strangled To Death In Uttar Pradesh

A Dalit labourer was allegedly abducted and strangled to death in Uttar Pradesh, sparking a police investigation and raising concerns about caste-based violence.

Key Points A Dalit labourer was allegedly abducted and murdered in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The victim, Suresh, was reportedly strangled and his body was dumped in a Ganga canal.

Police have registered a case against three individuals, including charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

One suspect, Vikal, has been arrested in connection with the murder.

A labourer belonging to the Scheduled Caste (Dalit) community was allegedly abducted, strangled to death, and his body dumped into a Ganga canal here following an altercation, police said on Saturday.

Arrest Made In Connection With The Murder

Based on the investigation and CCTV footage, police registered a case against three accused individuals and arrested one Vikal (32).

According to the police, the deceased labourer has been identified as Suresh (45), a resident of Ibrahimpur village in the Ramraj police station area of Muzaffarnagar district.

Police Investigation Underway

SHO of Ramraj police station Ravindra Yadav told reporters here on Saturday that the police registered a case against Vikal, Kartik Bhati, and Aadesh Goswami under charges of murder and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the police, Suresh had gone to work at a brick kiln on April 16 but did not return home.

The SHO said further legal action is underway.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The investigation will likely focus on gathering forensic evidence and witness statements to build a case against the accused.