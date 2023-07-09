News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 1 held for assaulting, forcing Dalit man to lick slippers in UP

1 held for assaulting, forcing Dalit man to lick slippers in UP

Source: PTI
July 09, 2023 15:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A contractual employee of the electricity department has been arrested in this Uttar Pradesh district for allegedly beating up a Dalit man and forcing him to lick his slippers, the police said on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A video purportedly of the incident had gone viral on social media, they said, adding that the accused has been "terminated from the service".

 

In his complaint submitted to police on July 8, Rajendra Chamar, the Dalit man, said he belongs to the Scheduled Castes category.

"On July 6, he had gone to his maternal uncle's place, where the electricity supply was disrupted. He was trying to locate the fault when the contractual employee of the power department, Tejbali Singh Patel, started hurling abuses at him," said the police.

"He hurled casteist words at the complainant and also made him lick his chappal. Subsequently, the locals intervened," a police officer said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Patel under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Circle Officer Amit Kumar said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

In the video, the accused is also seen twisting one arm of the complainant, pushing him on to the ground, climbing up on his chest and slapping him. He is also seen making the complainant lick his slippers.

In a tweet on Saturday night, the Uttar Pradesh Police said, "DGP UP has taken cognizance of the incident and directed the DIG range to visit the scene of the crime.

An FIR has been registered under the SC/ST Act, and the accused has been promptly arrested. The DGP has given directions for the strictest legal action against the accused."

On Sunday, the state police wrote on Twitter: "Update - Due to the swift action taken by @sonbhadrapolice, Tejbali Singh Patel, the arrested accused, has been terminated from service by the electricity department."

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh took a jibe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the issue.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "This is Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh. A devil is making a Dalit man lick his slippers. In your (BJP) rule, Dalits are not even considered human beings, how do you talk about uniform civil laws?"

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Dalits are Angry with Yogi
Why Dalits are Angry with Yogi
90-yr-old gets lifer for killing 10 Dalits 42 yrs ago
90-yr-old gets lifer for killing 10 Dalits 42 yrs ago
UP: Dalit boy dies after being thrashed by teacher
UP: Dalit boy dies after being thrashed by teacher
Canada Open: Sen in final, Sindhu falters in semis
Canada Open: Sen in final, Sindhu falters in semis
Toll in Bengal's panchayat poll violence rises to 15
Toll in Bengal's panchayat poll violence rises to 15
Ganguly wants an India-Pakistan WC semi-final
Ganguly wants an India-Pakistan WC semi-final
Cong ally IUML rejects CPM invite to UCC seminars
Cong ally IUML rejects CPM invite to UCC seminars
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Dalit rape victim found dead before giving statement

Dalit rape victim found dead before giving statement

Dalit man forced to drink urine, assaulted by UP cops

Dalit man forced to drink urine, assaulted by UP cops

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances