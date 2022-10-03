News
Mamata Statue At Durga Puja Pandal!!

By Rediff News Bureau
October 03, 2022 17:17 IST
Glimpses from the Durga Puja festival...

 

IMAGE: Statues of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim installed at a community Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata during Maha Shasthi of the Durga Puja festival. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Dhakis (drummers) perform the Kola Bou ritual on Mahasaptami in West Bengal's Birbhum district. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees carry an idol of Goddess Durga to a pandal on a boat in Nadia, West Bengal. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister, BJP leader and retired career diplomat Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar seeks Maa Durga's blessings. Please click on/hover over the image for a better look.
'A blessed Saptami Sunday morning. Prayed to Maa Durga for health and harmony for all at the Pandara Park Pujo Pandal in New Delhi', the EAM tweeted. Photograph: Dr S Jaishankar/Twitte

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
