Mamata Statue At Durga Puja Pandal!!

Glimpses from the Durga Puja festival...

IMAGE: Statues of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim installed at a community Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata during Maha Shasthi of the Durga Puja festival. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Dhakis (drummers) perform the Kola Bou ritual on Mahasaptami in West Bengal's Birbhum district. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees carry an idol of Goddess Durga to a pandal on a boat in Nadia, West Bengal. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister, BJP leader and retired career diplomat Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar seeks Maa Durga's blessings. Please click on/hover over the image for a better look.

'A blessed Saptami Sunday morning. Prayed to Maa Durga for health and harmony for all at the Pandara Park Pujo Pandal in New Delhi', the EAM tweeted. Photograph: Dr S Jaishankar/Twitte

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com