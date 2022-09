Kolkata is ready for Durga Puja and Mamata Banerjee is taking an active part in preparations for the festival.

IMAGE: Mamatadi draws a third eye on an idol of Goddess Durga on the occasion of Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of the Durga Puja celebrations, at the Chetla Agrani Club in Kolkata on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mamatadi offers prayers to Goddess Durga at Jodhpur Park in Kolkata on Sunday.

IMAGE: Mamatadi at the inauguration of the Babu Bagan Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata on Sunday.

IMAGE: Mamatadi at the inauguration of the Selimpur Pally Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mamatadi lights a diya at the inauguration of the Babu Bagan Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata on Sunday.