Yeh Hai India: Maa Durga & Vatican City

Yeh Hai India: Maa Durga & Vatican City

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
September 23, 2022 14:25 IST
Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

 

IMAGE: An artist in Karad, Maharashtra, gives final touches to an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja festival. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Kolkata plan to make the Vatican City the theme for its pandal for the Durga Puja festival. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Artists create idols of Goddess Durga by using chalk pencils in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Pic Service/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A close-up of the idol of Goddess Durga created by using chalk pencils. Photograph: ANI Pic Service/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Another look at Goddess Durga made by colourful chalk. Photograph: ANI Pic Service/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF GET AHEAD
 
