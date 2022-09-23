Yeh Hai India: Maa Durga & Vatican City

Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: An artist in Karad, Maharashtra, gives final touches to an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja festival. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Kolkata plan to make the Vatican City the theme for its pandal for the Durga Puja festival. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Artists create idols of Goddess Durga by using chalk pencils in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Pic Service/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A close-up of the idol of Goddess Durga created by using chalk pencils. Photograph: ANI Pic Service/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Another look at Goddess Durga made by colourful chalk. Photograph: ANI Pic Service/ANI Photo

