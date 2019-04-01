Mamata slams Yogi for calling army 'Modi ji ki sena'

April 01, 2019 15:20 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at her Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath for reportedly referring to the Indian Army as "Modi ji ki sena", saying it was an "insult" and humiliation for the force.

Describing the Indian Army as the an asset of the nation, Banerjee said it belongs to the countrymen, and called upon the people to "stand up and reject" Adityanath's statement.

"It is shocking to hear the UP CM saying that the Indian Army is the 'Modi Sena'. Such blatant personalisation and usurping of our beloved Indian Army is an insult and a humiliation," the Trinamool Congress supremo tweeted.

"We are proud of our army. They belong to all. They are a great asset of our nation, and not a cassette of the BJP. People of this country must stand up and reject this statement," she said.