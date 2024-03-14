News
Mamata has a fall, hurts her forehead, rushed to hospital

Source: PTI
March 14, 2024 22:02 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday evening suffered a major injury on her forehead and was admitted to a hospital, the Trinamool Congress said.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee admitted a hospital after she sustains injury after a fall, in Kolkata, March 14, 2024. Photograph: Courtesy Trinamool Congress on X

The 69-year-old leader had a fall inside her Kalighat home in south Kolkata after she returned after attending a programme, her family said.

 

“Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,” the party posted on X along with pictures of Banerjee bleeding from her forehead.

TMC national general secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the hospital, according to party sources.

"She fell somewhere inside the home and was immediately shifted to the hospital. She was bleeding from the forehead and stitches were required," her brother Kartik Banerjee told a Bengali news channel.

According to sources, she was admitted to the Woodburn Ward of the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

A team of senior doctors are attending to her, hospital sources said.

According to senior TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar enquired about the chief minister's health condition and expressed "deep anguish and wished her speedy recovery."

Dhankhar is also a former West Bengal governor.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wished her a speedy recovery.

"Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health," he posted on X.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also wished her a quick recovery.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
