Mamata injured as car halts suddenly to avoid collision

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee injured her forehead on Wednesday after her car had to suddenly stop to avoid a collision with another vehicle in Bardhaman, a senior official said.

IMAGE: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses the media after meeting Governor CV Ananda Bose, in Kolkata, Janaury 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

Banerjee, who was seated in front beside the driver, was injured after her head hit the windscreen, he said.

The accident took place when the CM was returning to Kolkata from an administrative review meeting in Purba Bardhaman.

Later in the evening, she went to the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor CV Ananda Bose.

Banerjee had last year suffered a knee injury while alighting from a helicopter in Sevoke in north Bengal.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who is presently in Assam for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, wished her a speedy recovery.

"We have just heard of the injury suffered by Mamata Banerjee ji in a car accident. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is looking forward to entering West Bengal tomorrow late morning. January 26 and 27th being break days, the Yatra will resume on the 28th," he posted on X.

Ramesh's message for Banerjee came amid a surprise announcement by the chief minister to go alone in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Banerjee's remarks caught the grand old party off guard, prompting it to state that 'no one can imagine the existence of the opposition INDIA bloc without the Trinamool Congress supremo".