Mamata Banerjee had concussion after fall, stable now

Mamata Banerjee had concussion after fall, stable now

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 15, 2024 09:08 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's health condition is 'stable', a senior official of the state administration said on Friday.

IMAGE: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leaves the SSKM hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 69-year-old Banerjee, who suffered a major injury on her forehead and nose during a fall inside her Kalighat residence in South Kolkata on Thursday evening, also 'slept well', he said.

"The CM's health condition is stable. She had a good sleep in the night as senior doctors kept a close watch on her throughout the period. This morning there will be another assessment of her condition," the official told PTI on Friday morning.

 

The Bengal CM underwent three stitches on her forehead and one on her nose and was discharged following necessary medical tests at the hospital.

"She had a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut on her forehead and nose which was bleeding profusely. Initially, she was assessed by senior doctors of the neurosurgery, medicine, and cardiology departments of our institute and her vitals were stabilised. Three stitches were applied on her forehead, and one on her nose and the required dressing was done. Investigations like ECG, echocardiogram, CT-Scan, and Doppler were done," SSKM hospital director Manimoy Bandyopadhyay said.

Meanwhile, police are yet to lodge a complaint in connection with the fall of the chief minister though they have upped the security arrangements in and around Banerjee's residence in the Kalighat area, an officer said.

Referring to SSKM Hospital's bulletin that the CM had a fall 'due to some push', the police officer, however, declined to comment on whether they were planning to record the CM's statement or lodge any suo moto complaint in this regard.

"As of now, there has been no complaint lodged in connection with the fall of the CM. We have increased the security around the CM's residence," he told PTI, adding that they were looking whether there was any security lapse or not.

Banerjee gets a 'Z+ category' cover and has a special team of officers looking after her security and even at her residence.

The TMC on Thursday evening posted pictures of Banerjee bleeding from her forehead.

Party national general secretary and Banerjee's nephew Abhishek took her to the hospital in his vehicle and got her admitted to the hospital.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
