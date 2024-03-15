News
Mamata fell after being 'pushed from behind'? Doctor clarifies

Mamata fell after being 'pushed from behind'? Doctor clarifies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 15, 2024 17:12 IST
A day after stating that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had a fall at her Kalighat residence 'due to some push from behind' leading to injuries on forehead and nose, state-run SSKM Hospital director Manimoy Bandyopadhyay on Friday clarified that all he meant was that the CM may have felt 'a sensation of push'.

IMAGE: West Bengal CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee leaves from SSKM hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Banerjee, 69, suffered a grievous injury on her forehead and nose during a fall inside her Kalighat residence in South Kolkata on Thursday evening.

"This is a sensation of pushing from behind which led to the fall (of CM Banerjee). Our job is to treat and we have done that. There was a misinterpretation of what I said last evening," Bandyopadhyay said.

 

The SSKM director on Thursday evening said that Banerjee had 'a fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind'.

Bandypadhyay's 'push from behind' theory sparked large-scale confusion and speculations over the cause of the Trinamool Congress supremo's fall.

She underwent three stitches on her forehead and one on her nose and was discharged following necessary medical tests, including radio imaging of her brain and ECG, at the hospital.

Banerjee, who has been advised bed rest, was reported to be clinically 'stable' on Friday morning as doctors said they were planning to carry out a few routine checks during the day, a senior official of the SSKM hospital said.

"The CM's health condition is stable. She had a good sleep in the night as senior doctors kept a close watch on her throughout the period. There will be another assessment of her condition," the official told PTI on Friday.

Asked about the speculations over the CM's fall, a police officer told PTI, "As of now, there has been no complaint lodged in connection with her fall. We have increased the security around the CM's residence."

Banerjee gets a 'Z+ category' cover and has a special team of officers looking after her security and even at her residence.

The TMC on Thursday evening posted pictures of Banerjee bleeding from her forehead.

Party national general secretary and Banerjee's nephew Abhishek took her to the hospital in his vehicle and got her admitted to the hospital.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
