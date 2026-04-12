Banerjee Alleges BJP's Rs 1,000 Crore Deal to Oust TMC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ignited a political firestorm, accusing the BJP of a Rs 1,000 crore conspiracy to topple her government in the upcoming West Bengal elections, raising concerns about electoral integrity and political stability.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points Mamata Banerjee alleges the BJP has made a Rs 1,000 crore deal to unseat the TMC in West Bengal.

Banerjee accuses the BJP of bribing voters and manipulating the electoral process in the upcoming elections.

The Chief Minister claims central forces are disrespecting women during searches in the state.

Banerjee criticises the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, calling it the 'country's biggest scam'.

Banerjee predicts the BJP government at the Centre will fall in 2026.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the BJP has struck a Rs 1,000-crore deal to unseat the Trinamool Congress from power in the state.

She made the apparent reference to a viral video of Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir, who was purportedly heard saying that he was in close touch with BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, to unseat Banerjee from power and receiving Rs 200 crore as an advance payment of a Rs 1,000-crore deal to split minority votes to defeat the TMC.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

"They (BJP) have struck a Rs 1,000-crore deal to unseat the TMC from power in West Bengal," the party supremo said at a poll rally at Onda in Bankura district.

Allegations of Misconduct and Electoral Manipulation

Banerjee also alleged that central forces deployed in the state for the upcoming polls were "disrespecting" women in the name of conducting searches.

She also accused the BJP of bribing voters before elections, and called the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls the "country's biggest scam" in recent times.

At an earlier rally at Khandaghosh in Purba Bardhaman district, Banerjee claimed that the BJP would "snatch everything" from the people of West Bengal if it came to power in the state.

"The BJP bribes voters before the elections. But they forget their promises soon after the polling is over. That was seen in the Bihar elections," Banerjee said.

Call for Vigilance During Elections

The TMC chief further alleged that the BJP would try to manipulate the polling process to win the election and urged the people to remain alert and keep a tab on the voting machines.

"Be alert about the voting machines. The BJP has planned slow voting and slow counting. Foil all their plans," Banerjee said.

"The SIR is the biggest scam the country has seen in recent times," she said, further predicting that the BJP government in the Centre would topple in 2026.

"Everyone in the world knows that your government will topple in 2026. We will then scrap all the anti-people laws brought in by your government," she added.