HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Banerjee Alleges BJP's Rs 1,000 Crore Deal to Oust TMC

Banerjee Alleges BJP's Rs 1,000 Crore Deal to Oust TMC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 12, 2026 14:31 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ignited a political firestorm, accusing the BJP of a Rs 1,000 crore conspiracy to topple her government in the upcoming West Bengal elections, raising concerns about electoral integrity and political stability.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points

  • Mamata Banerjee alleges the BJP has made a Rs 1,000 crore deal to unseat the TMC in West Bengal.
  • Banerjee accuses the BJP of bribing voters and manipulating the electoral process in the upcoming elections.
  • The Chief Minister claims central forces are disrespecting women during searches in the state.
  • Banerjee criticises the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, calling it the 'country's biggest scam'.
  • Banerjee predicts the BJP government at the Centre will fall in 2026.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the BJP has struck a Rs 1,000-crore deal to unseat the Trinamool Congress from power in the state.

She made the apparent reference to a viral video of Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir, who was purportedly heard saying that he was in close touch with BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, to unseat Banerjee from power and receiving Rs 200 crore as an advance payment of a Rs 1,000-crore deal to split minority votes to defeat the TMC.

 

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

"They (BJP) have struck a Rs 1,000-crore deal to unseat the TMC from power in West Bengal," the party supremo said at a poll rally at Onda in Bankura district.

Allegations of Misconduct and Electoral Manipulation

Banerjee also alleged that central forces deployed in the state for the upcoming polls were "disrespecting" women in the name of conducting searches.

She also accused the BJP of bribing voters before elections, and called the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls the "country's biggest scam" in recent times.

At an earlier rally at Khandaghosh in Purba Bardhaman district, Banerjee claimed that the BJP would "snatch everything" from the people of West Bengal if it came to power in the state.

"The BJP bribes voters before the elections. But they forget their promises soon after the polling is over. That was seen in the Bihar elections," Banerjee said.

Call for Vigilance During Elections

The TMC chief further alleged that the BJP would try to manipulate the polling process to win the election and urged the people to remain alert and keep a tab on the voting machines.

"Be alert about the voting machines. The BJP has planned slow voting and slow counting. Foil all their plans," Banerjee said.

"The SIR is the biggest scam the country has seen in recent times," she said, further predicting that the BJP government in the Centre would topple in 2026.

"Everyone in the world knows that your government will topple in 2026. We will then scrap all the anti-people laws brought in by your government," she added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Banerjee Alleges BJP Bribes Voters, Calls Electoral Roll Revision a 'Scam'
Banerjee Alleges BJP Bribes Voters, Calls Electoral Roll Revision a 'Scam'
Banerjee Alleges BJP Plot to Divide Bengal Through Voter Deletions
Banerjee Alleges BJP Plot to Divide Bengal Through Voter Deletions
Banerjee Slams BJP, Alleges Plot to Snatch Voting Rights
Banerjee Slams BJP, Alleges Plot to Snatch Voting Rights
Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Plot to Inflate West Bengal Voter Rolls
Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Plot to Inflate West Bengal Voter Rolls
BJP Claims Mamata Banerjee's Allegations Show Election Desperation
BJP Claims Mamata Banerjee's Allegations Show Election Desperation

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

Class 10 Student in Rajouri Builds Mini Hyower Model3:15

Class 10 Student in Rajouri Builds Mini Hyower Model

'Beware!' PM Modi Issues Stern Warning to TMC goons Over Bengal Violence1:41

'Beware!' PM Modi Issues Stern Warning to TMC goons Over...

JD Vance lands in Pak, Munir receives him at airport0:39

JD Vance lands in Pak, Munir receives him at airport

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO