BJP Claims Mamata Banerjee's Allegations Show Election Desperation

As West Bengal gears up for assembly elections, the BJP strongly denies Mamata Banerjee's accusations of outsider interference, claiming her statements reflect desperation and highlighting alleged failures of her government.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of making provocative statements and manufacturing narratives due to anticipated election loss in West Bengal.

Samik Bhattacharya claims the TMC would blame the BJP and Election Commission for any incidents to suit its agenda during the West Bengal elections.

BJP asserts it does not intend to topple any democratically elected government, contrasting itself with the Congress party.

Bhattacharya criticises the Yuva Sathi scheme and alleges a lack of significant investment in West Bengal despite the Bengal Global Business Summit.

BJP highlights West Bengal's alleged poor performance in providing drinking water and high rates of child marriage and school dropouts.

West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya on Friday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations that the saffron party is bringing in outsiders to foment trouble across the state reflect her "desperation" ahead of the assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "Going by the logic put forward by the TMC supremo, it raises questions about the failure of police to keep vigil and monitor the entry of elements allegedly carrying arms and ammunition to create law and order problems."

"Actually, Mamata Banerjee, being a seasoned politician, knows her party will not be in power after the assembly polls. Hence, she is manufacturing this narrative and making provocative statements," he said.

Releasing the candidate list on March 17, Banerjee alleged that some officials from outside the state had been brought in to assist the BJP in the electoral process.

"They have brought in scores of people from outside the state to help the BJP. If you come across such outsiders in your locality, do inform," she had said while addressing her party workers.

Bhattacharya alleged that the TMC would blame the BJP and the Election Commission, "an independent body", if any incident takes place to suit its agenda.

He also alleged that TMC workers had attacked BJP workers and journalists in the past.

"When Mamata Banerjee makes such comments, she should explain how many FIRs were registered in cases of attacks on BJP workers and journalists, and how many of the accused were arrested. None," he said.

Asserting that the BJP-led Centre does not intend to topple any democratically elected government, Bhattacharya said, "We are not Congress. We do not have the DNA to topple a democratically elected government."

Responding to allegations by Banerjee and her party leaders that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had threatened action against TMC leaders, he said, "Modiji had said that those named in FIRs for attacks on BJP workers in the 2021 post-poll violence would be prosecuted as per law."

"We want to assure the chief minister that, unlike her party, the BJP does not believe in organised attacks on political opponents even after winning elections," he added.

Economic and Social Issues Raised by BJP

Bhattacharya said the Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to the educated unemployed youth under the Yuva Sathi scheme showed her failure to create job opportunities in Bengal.

He alleged that despite the Bengal Global Business Summit, investments were not coming to the state.

"Industrialists who attend the summit are not investing in Bengal, but are going to other states. Apart from routine PSU investments, there is no significant investment in the state," he said.

He further claimed that Bengal was among the leading states in cases of child marriage and school dropouts, which contradicted the state government's 'Egiye Bangla' slogan.

He said while the TMC government lags behind other states in providing 100 per cent drinking water connection to every household, BJP will meet the target by 2026.

Bhattacharya said the death of a man due to the malfunctioning of an elevator in RG Kar Hospital shows "the agency, which got the contract to oversee maintenance of the elevator at the trauma care building, had failed to do its job properly."

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.