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Home  » News » Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Plot to Inflate West Bengal Voter Rolls

Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Plot to Inflate West Bengal Voter Rolls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 31, 2026 16:07 IST

Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate West Bengal's voter rolls by illegally including non-residents, sparking controversy ahead of the upcoming elections.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points

  • Mamata Banerjee accuses the BJP of attempting to illegally add non-residents to West Bengal's voter rolls using Form 6 applications.
  • Banerjee alleges a coordinated effort between the BJP and the Election Commission of India to undermine democratic rights in West Bengal.
  • The TMC chief claims similar patterns of voter roll manipulation were observed in previous elections in Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi.
  • Banerjee expresses concerns that the Election Commission will approve the applications without proper scrutiny or notice to political parties.
  • Banerjee cites a Supreme Court order requiring judicial officers to scrutinise voter roll claims and objections, arguing that administrative decisions on Form 6 applications are illegal.

In a strongly-worded letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP of attempting to illegally include voters from outside West Bengal to the poll-bound state's electoral rolls in bulk by means of Form 6 applications.

She termed it yet "another coordinated attempt by the BJP, in conjunction with the Election Commission of India, to interfere with the democratic rights of the people".

 

The Trinamool Congress chief shot the letter in less than 24 hours after the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday alleged that nearly 30,000 Form 6s were submitted by the BJP in a day to make residents of other states voters of West Bengal.

Allegations of Widespread Voter Roll Manipulation

"There are serious concerns that these applications may pertain to individuals who are not genuine residents of Bengal and who have no legitimate connection to the state. Similar patterns were reportedly observed prior to elections in Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi," the TMC chief wrote to Kumar.

"Such actions, if true, would be illegal, unconstitutional and fundamentally undemocratic, reflecting mala fide intent and ill motive. This is not the standard expected of a constitutional authority. The people have the right to transparency and to the protection of their voting rights," she added.

Mamata Banerjee stated that she had "reasonable apprehensions" that the 30,000-odd applications would be "allowed by the EC without giving appropriate notice to the concerned booths (sic) and to all the political parties".

Supreme Court Order and Scrutiny of Voter Rolls

Referring to the Supreme Court's February 20 order stating that claims and objections to inclusion or deletion of names in the final electoral rolls would be scrutinised by judicial officers, Banerjee maintained that the decision of the state's chief electoral officer or any other administrative officers on the Form 6 applications was "totally illegal and beyond the scope" of the apex court's order.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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