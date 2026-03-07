West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee escalates tensions ahead of assembly polls by accusing President Droupadi Murmu of political bias and criticising her stance on tribal welfare, sparking a major controversy.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points Mamata Banerjee accuses President Murmu of acting on BJP advice regarding tribal development in West Bengal.

Banerjee questions Murmu's silence on alleged atrocities against tribals in BJP-ruled states.

The West Bengal CM defends her government's efforts in tribal welfare, citing recognition of the Ol Chiki script and financial assistance for tribal students.

Banerjee links the controversy to alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

President Murmu had earlier questioned the pace of tribal development in West Bengal and the absence of state representatives at her event.

Escalating her confrontation with constitutional authorities in the run-up to the assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused President Droupadi Murmu of speaking "on BJP's advice", questioning her "silence" on "atrocities" against tribals in states such as Manipur and Chhattisgarh.

Banerjee's unusually sharp remarks came hours after Murmu, during a visit to north Bengal, questioned the pace of development among tribals in parts of the state, and wondered whether the CM was "upset" as neither she nor any state minister was present to receive her.

The exchange has injected a fresh political edge into the tribal outreach battle between the ruling TMC and the BJP ahead of the polls, with Banerjee linking the controversy to the ongoing row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"It's unfortunate that politics is being played by using the Hon'ble President on the advice of the BJP, and by alleging that no work has been done for tribals," Banerjee said.

"I feel ashamed to even say this. We respect the Hon'ble President. But, she too, has been sent to sell politicsâ¦ I am sorry, madam. I have great regard for you, but you are being guided by BJP policies and BJP instructions," she said, addressing a gathering in Kolkata.

The CM also rejected the allegation that the state government had not sent representatives to Murmu's programme, claiming the information conveyed to the President was incorrect.

"It is wrong information that there was no one from the state to attend your programme," Banerjee said.

Responding to Murmu's observation that the tribal community's annual programme had been shifted from Bidhannagar to Goshaipur, she said the event was not organised by the state government.

"We did not even know about it. I don't know who organised it, who attended it or who funded it," she claimed.

Banerjee also said the timing of Murmu's visit coincided with an intense political phase in the state.

"If you come once a year, I can welcome you. But, if you come repeatedly during election time, how is it possible for me to attend everything?

"Are we supposed to keep following you all the time? Should we roam around with a spool like someone flying a kite? Kites are flown during Vishwakarma Puja, once a year," the TMC supremo said.

Banerjee said she was focused on safeguarding voters' rights amid alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise, which has triggered a major political confrontation between the TMC and the Election Commission.

"I am sitting on a dharna for the people over the SIR issue. What should be my priority? You may be the BJP's priority, but the public is my priority," she said.

Banerjee alleged that several tribal voters had been deleted from the electoral rolls during the revision process.

"Do you know how many Santali-speaking people were deleted from the voter list in Bardhaman? Do you know how many names of tribals were removed? Please find out about this as well," she said.

Earlier in the day, addressing tribals near Siliguri, Murmu said Banerjee was like her "younger sister", but wondered whether the CM was upset over her visit as neither she nor any minister was present during the programme.

Highlighting continuing challenges faced by tribals, the President said she was unsure whether Santals and other adivasis in the region were benefiting from development.

Banerjee Defends Tribal Welfare Initiatives

Countering the remarks, Banerjee listed several welfare measures undertaken by her government for tribal communities, particularly in the Jangalmahal region.

"Do you know that Santalis are organised here? Among tribals, there are not only Santalis, but also Lodhas, Shabars, Mundas and many others," she said.

She claimed that the state government had given official recognition to the 'Ol Chiki' script used for the Santali language, and introduced it in education and competitive examinations.

"In areas where tribals live, Ol Chiki has been recognised as an official language. In the WBCS examination, candidates can write in Santali. We have established schools, colleges and even a university," Banerjee said.

The CM also said tribal students receive financial assistance while staying in hostels, and welfare schemes ensured food security in tribal-dominated regions.

"Tribals in Jangalmahal receive the maximum quantity of free rice. This has been happening since 2011," she said.

Banerjee also pointed to cultural recognition measures undertaken by her government.

"We have declared holidays on the birth anniversaries of Birsa Munda and Raghunath Murmu, just as we have done for Matua leader Harichand Thakur and for Chhath Puja," she said.

Banerjee Questions BJP's Record on Tribal Welfare

Banerjee also questioned the BJP's record on tribal welfare in states governed by it.

"When tribals were facing atrocities in Manipur, why were you (President Murmu) silent? When atrocities occur against tribals in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh or Chhattisgarh, why do you not protest?" she asked.

"Why is Bengal being singled out?".

Referring to the troubled past of the Jangalmahal region during the Maoist insurgency years, Banerjee said peace and development returned only after her government assumed power in Bengal.

"When blood was being shed here in the name of the Naxalite movement, where were you and where was the BJP? Now that the situation is peaceful, the BJP has arrived," she said.

"You occupy the highest constitutional position. Please do not play politics, especially during elections on the advice of the BJP," the CM said.