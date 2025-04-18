'Mamata's Fundamental Concern Is The Muslim Vote'

'Rather than assuaging the feelings of the Hindus accommodated in schools and hospitals, she calls a meeting of imams and tries to assuage them.'

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during a meeting with Muslim religious leaders to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 at the Netaji indoor stadium in Kolkata, April 16, 2025. All photographs: ANI Photo

"Politicians and the police can say the situation is normal. They will show photographs of police patrolling. But what about the fear that has consumed individuals and families? The CM is assuaging the imams instead!", a retired senior police officer tells Rediff Senior Contributor Payal Singh Mohanka, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Fortunately, the violence was limited in terms of space and time -- only in Murshidabad and Malda. It was contained in 3 to 4 days but obviously it was a case of what we call political as well as tactical failure.

Political failure on the part of the state and the politicians. A tactical failure of the police and the reacting time. There was a lack of firmness.

In communal situations you are expected to demonstrate firmness which they did not. The commissioner of police said we will use minimum force.

The moment you say that you embolden the rioters and they unleash mayhem. Obviously there were directions from the top.

When you ask the police to go slow, police vehicles are broken, officers are hurt and the common people are severely injured.

IMAGE: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose meets with victims of the Murshidabad violence, which broke out during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, in Kolkata, April 17, 2025.

If the police had acted firmly what we call pre-deployment -- that is pre-deploying the police in sensitive areas -- you can avert a turbulent situation.

If the message goes around that you will use kid gloves then you can expect the worst.

In 1992 during the Babri Masjid issue riots would have broken out in Kolkata and Howrah. But there were no riots. There was pre-deployment of forces.

All said and done the CPI-M didn't interfere with the police and their handling of law and order. Here, she (West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) is the boss and she thinks she is the last word in every area.

Here too, as always, her fundamental concern is the Muslim vote. She can't afford to lose that. That is the backbone of her politics.

Imagine convening an imams conference the very next day. Rather than going and assuaging the feelings of the Hindus accommodated in schools and hospitals, she calls a meeting of imams and tries to assuage them. Politicians should maintain neutrality.

Fear psychosis has gripped those whose neighbours have broken down their houses and set them on fire. They can't go back. In 1984 the Sikhs whose houses were destroyed in Trilokpuri could not go back. They had to be settled in other areas.

This fear needs to be addressed. Politicians and the police can say the situation is normal. They will show photographs of police patrolling. But what about the fear that has consumed individuals and families? The CM is assuaging the imams instead!

IMAGE: A man goes through the charred remains in a house in the violence-affected Samsergunj area in Murshidabad, April 15, 2025.

Following the violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, displaced families took refuge in adjoining Malda district.

Malda and Murshidabad has no BJP presence. It is TMC and the Opposition space has been occupied by the Congress. The Congress has been quiet. They too depend on Muslim votes.

The rural and semi urban areas have almost 70% Muslims while the urban areas have 30% to 50% Muslims.

No wonder the imams get the invitation for a meeting with the CM! If the Muslims were the ones gripped with fear and taking shelter the national media and the BBC would have extensively covered the issue.

IMAGE: Displaced individuals are served meals in the violence-affected Beldona area under the Samsergunj police station in Murshidabad, April 15, 2025.

Didi will survive. Look at her choice of people's representatives. Yusuf Pathan (the former cricketer) is an example of a people's representative who actually doesn't represent people! He was nowhere to be seen when his constituency was ravaged by riots. He was at the other end of the country.

A shrewd and astute politician, Didi is the ultimate survivor. This could have a ripple affect on Hindus elsewhere.

The TMC has its machinery in place, the BJP knows unless there is President's rule there will be no free and fair polling.

Didi is here to stay!"

