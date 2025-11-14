Voters backed our performance, future vision: Modi on Bihar win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday termed the National Democratic Alliance's landslide win in the Bihar assembly elections as a victory of good governance, development and the spirit of public welfare and social justice.

IMAGE: Janata Dal-United supporters celebrate NDA's lead in the vote counting of the Bihar assembly election 2025, in Patna, November 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a series of posts on X, Modi also congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party's alliance partners -- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas supremo Chirag Paswan, Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha.

"Deepest gratitude to my family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 assembly elections," Modi said.

The prime minister said the resounding public mandate will empower the NDA to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar.

The NDA comprising the BJP, Janata Dal-United and other parties were on course for a landslide victory in the Bihar assembly elections by taking the lead in 204 seats in the 243-member House.

The opposition grand alliance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Left parties could manage to take the lead in 33 seats, 81 fewer than what it had bagged in the 2020 elections.

"The NDA has ensured all-round development of the state. The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights," Modi said.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji and our NDA family members Chirag Paswan ji, Jitan Ram Manjhi ji and Upendra Kushwaha ji for this resounding victory," he said.

The prime minister also thanked every NDA worker who worked tirelessly and took the ruling alliance's development agenda to the people.

"I appreciate them from the bottom of my heart," he said.

"In the coming times, we will actively work towards the development of Bihar, giving a new identity to the infrastructure here and the culture of the state. We will ensure that the youth power and women's power here get ample opportunities for a prosperous life," Modi said.