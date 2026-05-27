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Delhi Makeup Artist Suicide: Police Probe Abetment Angle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 20:15 IST

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Delhi police are investigating the suicide of a 25-year-old makeup artist after a suicide note was found implicating a known person, raising suspicions of abetment.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 25-year-old makeup artist was found dead in Delhi's Nihal Vihar.
  • Police discovered a suicide note at the scene.
  • The suicide note implicates a known person, suggesting possible abetment.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the suicide.

A 25-year-old makeup artist allegedly committed suicide in west Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, and police recovered a suicide note implicating a known person, an official said on Wednesday.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received around 2.15 pm on May 26 at the Nihal Vihar police station.

 

The woman was found hanging in a room belonging to her friend and was rushed to Balaji Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the police said.

Investigation into the Suicide

The body was later shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination, which confirmed the cause of death as ante-mortem hanging, the police said.

During the investigation, the police recovered a suicide note from the spot in which the deceased allegedly mentioned the involvement of a known person.

Based on the findings, the police were in the process of registering a case of abetment to suicide, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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