'Make Iran Great Again': Trump talks regime change after strikes

Following the United States' "massive precision" strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities on Saturday (local time), President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at the possibility of a "regime change" in the Islamic Republic, questioning the current leadership's ability to revive the nation.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump holds a meeting in the Situation Room at the White House in Washington, DC on June 21, 2025. Photograph: The White House/Handout via Reuters

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "It's not politically correct to use the term, 'Regime Change,' but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!"

In a separate Truth Social post, Trump hailed the military's performance, stating, "The damage to the Nuclear sites in Iran is said to be "monumental." The hits were hard and accurate. Great skill was shown by our military."

"The GREAT B-2 pilots have just landed, safely, in Missouri. Thank you for a job well done!!! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!" he said in another post.

Trump's remarks came a day after the US launched Operation Midnight Hammer, targeting three of Iran's key nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the success of the operation launched by the US in Iran on Sunday.

In a media briefing with Chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine, Hegseth said that the US had successfully conducted precision strikes in Iran's Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

"Last night, on President Trump's order, the US Central Command conducted a precision strike in the middle of the night against three nuclear facilities in Iran - Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz - in order to destroy or severely degrade Iran's nuclear programme. As Chairman of the Joint Chiefs will demonstrate, it was an incredible and overwhelming success," he said.

Hegseth said that the orders from the US President and Commander-in-Chief were clear. They 'obliterated' Iran's nuclear ambitions.

"The order we received from our Commander-in-Chief was focused, it was powerful, and it was clear. We devastated the Iranian nuclear program," he said.

Hegseth said that the US did not target Iranian troops or civilians.

"But it's worth noting that the operation did not target Iranian troops or the Iranian people," he added.

Hegseth, however, noted that the operation was "not and has not been about regime change" in Iran but to create a setback to Iran's nuclear ambitions, as reported by The Hill.