Major stampede at religious events, other gatherings in India

A stampede at Haridwar's hilltop Mansa Devi temple, where hundreds of devotees had gathered on Sunday, left at least six people dead and several injured.

IMAGE: The remnants of the stampede lay strewn around the vicinity of the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, June 4, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

This is not the first time that a large number of people have died in stampedes at temples and other religious gatherings over the years in India.

More than 70 people have died in stampedes occurring during temple celebrations, at railway stations and at the Maha Kumbh so far this year, including Sunday's incident.

Here is a list of some of the major stampedes that occurred in the country over the last two decades:

June 4, 2025: An RCB parade in celebration of the maiden IPL win after 18 years became a horrific sight, leaving at least 11 people dead and several injured in a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

May 3, 2025: Six people died and around 100 people were injured in the stampede in the early hours during an annual festival of Sri Lairai Devi temple at Shirgao village in Goa.

February 15, 2025: Eighteen people, including women and children, died in a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station. They were waiting to board the train to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh.

January 29, 2025: Thirty people were killed and 60 were injured at a stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to participate in amrit snan.

January 8, 2025: Six devotees were killed and dozens were injured in a stampede as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala Hills.

December 4, 2024: A 35-year-old woman died and a boy was injured at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad in a stampede where Allu Arjun's blockbuster 善ushpa 2' was screened.

July 2, 2024: Between 100 and 120 people, including women and children, were killed after a stampede broke out at a 壮atsang' (prayer meeting) organised by a self-styled godman, Bhole Baba aka Narayan Saakar Hari, in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

March 31, 2023: Thirty-six people died when the slab constructed on top of an ancient well collapsed during a havan programme held on the occasion of Ram Navami at a temple in Indore city.

January 1, 2022: Twelve people died and over a dozen were injured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir triggered by a heavy rush of devotees.

September 29, 2017: Twenty-three people lost their lives and 36 were injured in the stampede on the narrow bridge connecting the Elphinstone Road station of the Western Railway with Parel station of the Central Railway in Mumbai.

July 14, 2015: Twenty-seven pilgrims died and 20 others were injured in a stampede at a major bathing spot on the banks of the Godavari river where a huge crowd of devotees had gathered on the opening day of the pushkaram festival in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh

October 3, 2014: Thirty-two people were killed and 26 others injured in a stampede at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, shortly after the Dussehra celebrations ended.

October 13, 2013: 115 people were killed and over 100 injured in a stampede during the Navratri festivities near Ratangarh temple in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district. The stampede was triggered by rumours that a river bridge the devotees were crossing was about to collapse.

November 19, 2012: Eighteen people were killed and many others injured as a makeshift bridge caved in, triggering a stampede during the Chhath Puja at Adalat Ghat on one of the banks of the Ganga River in Patna.

November 8, 2011: Twenty people were killed in a stampede in Haridwar at Har-ki-Pauri ghat on the banks of the Ganga river.

January 14, 2011: A stampede caused by a jeep crashing into pilgrims at Pulmedu in Kerala's Idukki district left 104 Sabarimala devotees dead and over 40 injured.

March 4, 2010: Sixty-three people were killed in a stampede at Ram Janki Temple of Kripalu Maharaj in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district as people gathered to collect free clothes and food from the self-styled godman.

September 30, 2008: Between 220 and 250 devotees were killed and over 60 injured in a stampede triggered by rumours of a bomb going off at Chamunda Devi temple in Rajasthan's Jodhpur city.

August 3, 2008: A stampede triggered by rumours of rockslides at Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district left 162 dead and 47 injured.

January 25, 2005: Around 340 devotees were trampled to death and hundreds injured during an annual pilgrimage at Mandhardevi temple in Maharashtra's Satara district. The accident occurred when some people fell down the steps made slippery by the devotees breaking coconuts.