The Royal Challenger's Bengaluru parade in celebration of the team's maiden Indian Premiere League win in 18 years turned into tragedy as at least 11 fans died and several were injured in a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meets the injured in the stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Over 50 people have been killed in stampedes this year at temples, railway station and at the Maha Kumbh among others.

On February 15, a stampede broke out at New Delhi Railway Station's platform number 14 and 15.

Eighteen people were killed and 15 injured, mostly pilgrims visiting Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

During the Maha Kumbh, a stampede on January 29 at the Sangam area as millions as pilgrims were jostling for space to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya resulted in the death of 30 people and injuries to 60.

Here is a list of some other tragedies that have taken place in the country in recent years:

May 3, 2025: Six persons died and around 100 people injured in a stampede in the early hours during an annual festival of Sri Lairai Devi temple at Shirgao village in Goa.

January 8, 2025: At least six devotees were killed and dozens injured in a stampede as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala Hills.

December 4, 2024: A 35-year-old woman died and a boy was injured at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad in a stampede where Allu Arjun's blockbuster 'Pushpa 2' was screened.

July 2, 2024: At least 121 people, including women and children, were killed after a stampede broke out at a 'satsang' (prayer meeting) organised by self-styled godman, Bhole Baba aka Narayan Saakar Hari, in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

March 31, 2023: At least 36 people died when the slab constructed on top of an ancient 'bawdi' or well collapsed during a 'havan' ceremony held on the occasion of Ram Navami at a temple in Indore city.

January 1, 2022: At least 12 people died and over a dozen were injured in a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir triggered by a heavy rush of devotees.

September 29, 2017: Twenty-three people lost their lives and 36 were injured in a stampede on the narrow bridge connecting the Elphinstone Road station of the Western Railway with Parel station of the Central Railway in Mumbai.

July 14, 2015: Twenty-seven pilgrims died and 20 others were injured in a stampede at a major bathing spot on the banks of the Godavari river where a huge crowd of devotees had gathered on the opening day of 'Pushkaram' festival in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh

October 3, 2014: Thirty-two people were killed and 26 others injured in a stampede at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, shortly after the Dussehra celebrations ended.

October 13, 2013: 115 people were killed and over 100 injured in a stampede during the Navratri festivities near Ratangarh temple in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district. The stampede was triggered by rumours that a river bridge the devotees were crossing was about to collapse.

November 19, 2012: Around 20 people were killed and many others injured as a makeshift bridge caved in, triggering a stampede during the Chhath Puja at Adalat Ghat on the bank of river Ganga in Patna.

November 8, 2011: At least 20 people were killed in a stampede in Haridwar at Har-ki-Pauri ghat on the banks of Ganga river.

January 14, 2011: At least 104 Sabarimala devotees were killed and over 40 were injured in a stampede when a jeep crashed into homebound pilgrims at Pulmedu in Kerala's Idukki district.

March 4, 2010: About 63 people were killed in a stampede at Ram Janki Temple of Kripalu Maharaj in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district as people gathered to collect free clothes and food from the self-styled godman.

September 30, 2008: Nearly 250 devotees were killed and over 60 injured in a stampede triggered by rumours of a bomb going off at Chamunda Devi temple in Rajasthan's Jodhpur city.

August 3, 2008: 162 dead, 47 injured in a stampede triggered by rumours of rockslides at Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district.

January 25, 2005: Over 340 devotees were trampled to death and hundreds injured during an annual pilgrimage at Mandhardevi temple in Maharashtra's Satara district. The accident occurred when some people fell down on the steps made slippery by the devotees breaking coconuts.

August 27, 2003: 39 people were killed and around 140 injured in a stampede during the holy bath at the Kumbh Mela in Maharashtra's Nashik district.