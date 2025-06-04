HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Deaths feared in stampede at RCB celebration

Last updated on: June 04, 2025 18:08 IST

RCB Fans at Chinnaswamy Stadium before a stampede saw 7 people dead and many more injured

IMAGE: RCB Fans at Chinnaswamy Stadium before a stampede reportedly claimed 7 lives and left many more injured. Photograph: X

Some cricket enthusiasts were reportedly injured and a few of them fell unconscious in Bengaluru on Wednesday, near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, when they gathered to attend a special felicitation for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL title win.

 

Reports said seven persons were killed, but there was no confirmation of the same.

While a lot of fans gathered for the felicitation held by the Karnataka State Cricket Association, visuals showed police shifting the injured persons and those who fell unconscious to nearby hospital. However, there was no immediate official confirmation.

