News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP: 3 kids among 27 killed in a stampede at 'satsang'

UP: 3 kids among 27 killed in a stampede at 'satsang'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: July 02, 2024 17:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least 27 people were killed and several more injured in a stampede at a religious congregation in a village in Hathras district on Tuesday, police said.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Senior Superintendent of Police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh said the incident occurred at a 'satsang' in Pulrai village.

"Twenty-seven bodies have arrived in Etah hospital. Among those killed are 23 women, three children and a man," the official told reporters.

 

The stampede apparently occurred due to overcrowding, Sikandra Rao police station SHO Ashish Kumar said.

According to officials, a team comprising the Agra additional director general of police and the divisional commissioner of Aligarh will probe the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the stampede and instructed officials to reach the accident site and carry out relief measures.

Adityanath also directed the district administration to arrange for proper treatment of those injured and immediately take them to hospitals.

He wished them a speedy recovery.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
PHOTOS: India's deadliest stampedes ever
PHOTOS: India's deadliest stampedes ever
151 killed, 76 hurt in Seoul Halloween stampede
151 killed, 76 hurt in Seoul Halloween stampede
Cochin varsity fest turns tragic, 4 die in stampede
Cochin varsity fest turns tragic, 4 die in stampede
Mature Parag says hard choices paved way for comeback
Mature Parag says hard choices paved way for comeback
Understand the pain of those who lost polls: PM in LS
Understand the pain of those who lost polls: PM in LS
'BCCI Should Save Gaekwad'
'BCCI Should Save Gaekwad'
What To Expect From Mirzapur 3
What To Expect From Mirzapur 3
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

125 dead in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede

125 dead in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede

'Our Football Tragedy': 17 children among dead

'Our Football Tragedy': 17 children among dead

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances