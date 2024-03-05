News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maidan tum chunno...: Smriti dares Rahul for debate

Maidan tum chunno...: Smriti dares Rahul for debate

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 05, 2024 10:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to have a debate on the "difference" between the 10 years of UPA rule and the Narendra Modi government.

IMAGE: Union minister Smriti Irani during the the 'Namo Yuva Maha Sammelan' in Nagpur. Photograph: @smritiirani/X

"If my voice is reaching Rahul Gandhi, then he should listen with open ears. Let there be a discussion on what is the difference between your (UPA) 10 years and Modi's 10 years," she said on Monday while speaking at the 'Namo Yuva Maha Sammelan' organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Nagpur.

"Maidan tum chunno, karyakarta hum chunenge (you choose the platform, we will choose a functionary to represent the BJP)," she added.

 

She said that if she asked to discuss it with Rahul Gandhi, he would not come. He would not be able to stand even in front of an ordinary worker of the BJP.

"I guarantee that even if an ordinary worker of Yuva Morcha starts speaking in front of Rahul Gandhi, he will lose the strength to speak," she said.

Smriti said in her address that the BJP has fulfilled the three major promises made to the public in the party manifesto in the last 10 years.

She said that the abrogation of Article 370 that ended the special status of the then state of Jammu and Kashmir, women's reservation in the legislature and the construction of Ram Mandir were these promises and they were fulfilled.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
Smriti to build home in Amethi, says no MP's done it
Smriti to build home in Amethi, says no MP's done it
BJP women MPs object to Rahul's 'flying kiss' in LS
BJP women MPs object to Rahul's 'flying kiss' in LS
SEE: Video Nixes Smriti's Rahul Attack
SEE: Video Nixes Smriti's Rahul Attack
Maoist links case: Ex-DU prof G N Saibaba acquitted
Maoist links case: Ex-DU prof G N Saibaba acquitted
When Cummins wanted to quit Australia captaincy
When Cummins wanted to quit Australia captaincy
IYCU: Want to study in France on a scholarship?
IYCU: Want to study in France on a scholarship?
'I didn't make any money through TV'
'I didn't make any money through TV'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

People brought Cong to political perish: Smriti Irani

People brought Cong to political perish: Smriti Irani

That's her bad! When Smriti dragged Rahul into her Twitter spat

That's her bad! When Smriti dragged Rahul into her Twitter spat

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances