Rediff.com  » News » SEE: Video Nixes Smriti's Rahul Attack

SEE: Video Nixes Smriti's Rahul Attack

September 12, 2022 17:11 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Smriti Irani has been targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra incessantly ever since he set out from Kanyakumari on a 150-day march across many Indian states that will culminate in Kashmir.

 

From criticising Rahul Gandhi for marching with “those who threatened to break up India” (a reference to Kanhaiya Kumar) to sedition charge for seeking to “divide India”, Irani has been hurling verbal missiles non-stop at her former rival for Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.

But the BJP MP from Amethi may have overreached with at least one accusation.

In a video Smriti Irani lambasted Rahul Gandhi for not paying obeisance at the Swami Vivekananda memorial in Kanyakumari from where he set out on the yatra five days ago.

“If you started (your journey) from Kanyakumari, then you shouldn’t have been so shameless and paid obeisance to Swami Vivekananda. Even this gesture was not acceptable to Rahul Gandhi,” she thundered at him.

The Congress party promptly countered her by releasing a video that clearly shows Rahul Gandhi paying respects at the Swami Vivekananda memorial.

You can see the video below:

 

 

