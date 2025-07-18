Maha to probe honeytrap allegations after Cong MLA's demand

Congress MLA Nana Patole on Thursday demanded that the Maharashtra government make a formal statement in the assembly on an alleged "honeytrap" racket targeting state officials in Thane, Nashik and Mantralaya (secretariat) in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Congress MLA Nana Patole. Photograph: ANI Photo

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde replied that the government has taken serious note of the allegations in this regard and strict action will be taken against the culprits after a probe.

Speaking in the assembly, Patole claimed he had all the "proof" related to the allegations in a pen drive which is in his possession, and asserted that despite the issue being in public domain for some time, the government hasn't made any statement so far.

Thane, Nashik and Mantralaya (state secretariat) have become centres of honeytrap, but the government hasn't taken a note of it, he alleged.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar asked the government to make a statement on the issue before the end of the monsoon session on Friday (July 18).

To this, Eknath Shinde said the government has taken serious note of the allegations and strict action will be taken after a probe.

Meanwhile, minister of state for home (urban) Yogesh Kadam, talking to reporters in Vidhan Bhavan premises, said politicians claiming to possess evidence of blackmail should submit it to the state government instead of demanding clarifications in the legislature.

His remarks came after Patole raised the honeytrap issue in the assembly and asked the government to make a statement in the house.

Speaking to reporters in the legislature complex later, Patole said, "The government must clarify the status of an alleged honeytrap case and present a report before the house."

Asked about a pen drive he displayed in the assembly, the opposition MLA claimed it contained video clips of some politicians and senior officials.

"These clips were reportedly used to blackmail them," the Congress leader maintained.

When questioned how he accessed such material, Patole responded, "It is not necessary that only the government receives such information. Even we can obtain it. Many people in the state are aware of it."

Reacting to these remarks, Kadam said, "If any politician has such information, it should be submitted to the government. Merely making claims and seeking statements (from government) does not help."

Kadam further stated the Opposition has failed to level a single concrete allegation against the Mahayuti government.

"That is why such claims are made to tarnish the government's image," the minister added.

On Tuesday, Kadam said a case of a government official being `honey trapped' was registered in Thane district recently, but it was later withdrawn through mutual agreement.

He was responding to a question about a news channel report that a number of government officials and some political leaders were caught in so-called honeytrap cases.

The police are investigating an email which reportedly contains information related to such cases, Kadam had said.