Maha to act on forced conversions, SC quota misuse: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the state government intends to bring in strong provisions to deal with cases related to religious conversions being done using force or cheating, and a decision on this will be taken soon.

IMAGE: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde greet Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray during the farewell of Shiv Sena-UBT MLC Ambadas Danve, in Mumbai, July 16, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Replying to a Calling Attention Motion in the legislative council, he said the state government had formed a panel headed by the director general of police for giving recommendations to deal with such cases, and it has submitted its report.

The government will study and make necessary changes and bring in provisions so that conversions do not happen by force or cheating, he said.

"Action can be taken under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in such cases. But a panel has been formed to suggest strict provisions. The state government has intentions to bring in strong provisions to deal with such cases and we will take a decision on this soon," he said.

On Monday, Pankaj Bhoyar, Minister of State in the Home department, said the state will bring an anti-conversion law in the winter session of the state legislature, and it will be more stringent than similar legislations in other states.

Amit Gorkhe (BJP) claimed that the freedom of religion is misused by "crypto Christians" and that people avail reservations under the Scheduled Castes (SC) category but profess other religions.

On the face of it, they belong to SC and avail reservation benefits like government jobs, use it during polls, but secretly follow different religion, he said.

Fadnavis said that on November 26, 2024, the Supreme Court gave a verdict in which it made clear that the SC category reservation can be availed only by Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs, and not by those belonging to other religions.

If anyone from religions other than Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs has availed an SC certificate or reservation, their validity certificate and caste certificate will be cancelled with due procedure. If anyone has availed benefits like government jobs, action will be taken against them, he said.

If anyone has contested elections using such caste certificate, then it will be cancelled and then their election will be declared null and void, the CM said.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh, who is an independent MLC, said there have been cases where women are cheated into marriage by hiding the spouse's religion.

She cited a case in Sangli where a woman was married into a family that secretly professed Christian religion. She also claimed that the woman suffered torture and was forced to changed her religion due to which the seven-month pregnant woman committed suicide.

Anyone can follow his religion and convert wilfully. If they are forced, cheated or offered any kind of enticements, then the law does not permit it, Fadnavis said.

Pravin Darekar (BJP) claimed a secret campaign is being undertaken in localities housing the poor, and slums where oppressed people are lured into following religion. Things are going out of hand, he said.

Fadnavis acknowledged that such things take place in slums. He, however, said the government has no intentions to ban religious conversions that take place wilfully.