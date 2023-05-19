Maha SIT begins probe into Trimbakeshwar temple forcible entry

A Special Investigation Team on Friday began probe into the alleged attempt by a group of people from another religion to force their way into the famous Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

IMAGE: A view of Trimbakeshwar temple. Photograph: ANI Photo

SIT chief Sukhwinder Singh visited the Shiva temple, one of 12 jyotirlingas in the country, examined relevant CCTV camera footage and met the temple's trustees.

A first information report has been registered on a complaint lodged by a temple official against four persons under Section 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult a religion) of the Indian Penal Code after the May 13 incident.

“I met some people and will meet some more people. I will listen to their views, see related documents and accordingly a decision will be taken,” Singh told reporters in Nashik.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the setting up of an SIT to probe the incident.

The police had said that the group that arrived at the entrance of the temple on the night of May 13 included local people.

Prima facie, they requested temple authorities to allow them to perform the ritual of offering dhoop (incense) to the deity from the entrance steps as per a decades-old tradition.

The temple guards, however, stopped them, leading to a row.

Subsequently, some Hindu organisations demanded that action be taken against the group for trying to enter the temple, claiming that non-Hindus are not allowed to enter it.

Members of the Sakal Hindu Samaj also sprinkled 'gomutra' (cow urine) on the steps as a 'purification' ritual.

Meanwhile, in an interview to a news channel, a devotee at the nearby Gulab Shah Wali Dargah said that in view of the controversy, the tradition of offering incense will be stopped from next year.