News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Police book 3 pujaris for Trimbakeshwar 'ice lingam' hoax

Police book 3 pujaris for Trimbakeshwar 'ice lingam' hoax

Source: PTI
February 10, 2023 14:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A police case has been filed against three persons in connection with the appearance of ice in the shape of a 'lingam' in the renowned Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra's Nashik in June last year, which a probe committee has now proclaimed as a hoax.

Videos of the 'lingam' shaped ice, which first appeared on June 30, 2022, soon went viral on social media, though experts as well as anti-superstition activists questioned the timing, as it was summer, and lack of conducive climatic conditions for such ice formation.

 

A probe by a committee set up by the temple trust into the incident, which took place when the Amarnath yatra was underway, checked CCTV footage and zeroed in on three "pujaris" who were allegedly involved, a functionary said.

"The three pujaris had kept the ice piece on the Shivling and circulated a video of it. They allegedly carried out this act to time it with the opening of the Amarnath cave shrine (in Jammu and Kashmir) so as to attract devotees here as well," temple trustee Prashant Gaidhani said.

He explained that "purohits" carry out rituals and prayers at the temple, whereas "pujaris" are involved in maintenance and management of the sanctum sanctorum, including cleaning 'nirmalya'.

Based on a complaint filed by temple liaison official Rashvi Jadhav, three pujaris were booked on February 8 for offences committed at a place of worship, cheating and conspiracy, a Trimbakeshwar police station official said.

No arrest has been made in the case and further probe was underway, the official added.

Trimbakeshwar, located at the mouth of the Godavari, is one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country. It is heavily patronised as the 'lingam' in the temple is three-faced, embodying Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Women activists manhandled at Trimbakeshwar temple; 200 booked
Women activists manhandled at Trimbakeshwar temple; 200 booked
Trupti Desai's Bhumata Brigade detained en route to Trimbakeshwar Temple
Trupti Desai's Bhumata Brigade detained en route to Trimbakeshwar Temple
Trimbakeshwar Temple revokes its ban on men's entry in sanctum
Trimbakeshwar Temple revokes its ban on men's entry in sanctum
'Budget leaked': BJP as Gehlot reads out old excerpts
'Budget leaked': BJP as Gehlot reads out old excerpts
9 Changes To Improve Your Sexual Health
9 Changes To Improve Your Sexual Health
Active Covid cases in country increase to 1,797
Active Covid cases in country increase to 1,797
Reliance to invest Rs 75K cr in UP in 4 yrs: Ambani
Reliance to invest Rs 75K cr in UP in 4 yrs: Ambani
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Now, men too can't enter core area of Trimbakeshwar temple

Now, men too can't enter core area of Trimbakeshwar temple

Trimbakeshwar temple in spotlight for banning women devotees

Trimbakeshwar temple in spotlight for banning women devotees

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances