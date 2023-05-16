News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Fadnavis orders probe into non-Hindus forcing way into Trimbakeshwar temple

Fadnavis orders probe into non-Hindus forcing way into Trimbakeshwar temple

Source: PTI
May 16, 2023 12:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a probe into the alleged attempt by a group of people from a different religion to force their way into the famous Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik.

Security guards at the Trimbakeshwar temple had thwarted the group's attempt on Saturday night, a temple trust official said on Monday.

As per the temple management, only Hindus are allowed to enter the temple -- one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

 

The temple trust had submitted a complaint to the police.

Some video clips of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

The office of Fadnavis in a statement said an officer of the additional director general (ADG) rank will head the SIT.

”The SIT will not only conduct a probe into this incident, but will also investigate a similar incident which took place last year at the same temple. A group representing certain community had entered the temple,” Fadnavis said in the statement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Women activists manhandled at Trimbakeshwar temple; 200 booked
Women activists manhandled at Trimbakeshwar temple; 200 booked
Now, men too can't enter core area of Trimbakeshwar temple
Now, men too can't enter core area of Trimbakeshwar temple
Trimbakeshwar temple in spotlight for banning women devotees
Trimbakeshwar temple in spotlight for banning women devotees
Confused About College? Ask rediffGURUS
Confused About College? Ask rediffGURUS
Recipe: Ranchi Sheetal Chhaya Alu Mattar
Recipe: Ranchi Sheetal Chhaya Alu Mattar
So Gautam Gambhir Can Smile!
So Gautam Gambhir Can Smile!
'Cong must sort out Shivakumar-Siddaramaiah tensions'
'Cong must sort out Shivakumar-Siddaramaiah tensions'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Over 130 detained for rioting in Maharashtra's Akola

Over 130 detained for rioting in Maharashtra's Akola

Cops book 3 pujaris for Trimbakeshwar ice lingam hoax

Cops book 3 pujaris for Trimbakeshwar ice lingam hoax

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances