Maha Kumbh river water not fit for bathing, contains faecal bacteria: Report

The National Green Tribunal was informed, through a report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), that various locations in Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh were not conforming to the primary water quality for bathing with respect to the level of faecal coliform.

IMAGE: Devotees take a dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

Faecal coliform, a marker of sewage contamination, has a permissible limit of 2,500 units per 100 ml, according to the CPCB.

A bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel was hearing the issue of preventing sewage discharge into the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in Prayagraj.

The bench noted that the CPCB had filed a report dated February 3, pointing out certain non-compliances or violations.

"The river water quality was not conforming to the primary water quality for bathing with respect to faecal coliform (FC) at all the monitored locations on various occasions. A large number of people bathe in the river at Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh Mela, including on auspicious bathing days, which eventually leads to an increase in faecal concentration," the report said.

The bench also noted that the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) had not complied with the tribunal's earlier direction to file a comprehensive action taken report.

The tribunal observed that the UPPCB had only filed a covering letter with certain water test reports.

"Even upon reviewing the documents enclosed with the covering letter dated January 28, 2025, sent by the in-charge of the central laboratory, UPPCB, it is reflected that high levels of faecal and total coliform have been found at various locations," it said.

The tribunal allowed one day for the counsel for the state of Uttar Pradesh to examine the report and file a response.

"Member Secretary, UPPCB, and the concerned state authority responsible for maintaining the water quality in the river Ganga at Prayagraj are directed to appear virtually at the next hearing, scheduled for February 19," the tribunal said.