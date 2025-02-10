Akhilesh slams UP govt over traffic chaos, filth at Maha Kumbh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the severe traffic congestion in Prayagraj, claiming it has led to a shortage of essential commodities and inconvenienced devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela.

IMAGE: Long queues of vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on the way to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hitting out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said no responsible minister or person is seen controlling the situation in Prayagraj.

The chief minister has proved to be a "complete failure", along with this the deputy chief minister while many well-known ministers related to Prayagraj are missing, the SP chief said.

"Due to traffic jam everywhere in Prayagraj, neither food grains, vegetables, spices are available nor medicines, petrol-diesel. Due to this, the condition of crores of hungry, thirsty, tired and exhausted devotees stuck in Prayagraj and Maha Kumbh premises and on the roads leading to Prayagraj is getting worse every hour. This is a very serious situation," Yadav said in a post on X.

He also posted a video with the post in which people are sharing their experiences and pointing out at the chaos.

"Just like in states, when the constitutional system fails, the command is given to someone else, similarly, seeing the chaos in Maha Kumbh, a capable person should be given the command of governance. Incompetent people can spread false propaganda, not true system," he added.

In another post, the former chief minister said, "People stuck in traffic jam are imprisoned in their vehicles for hours. There is no place even for women to meet their daily needs. There is no arrangement to take care of those who are fainting on the roads. Mobile phone batteries of devotees have run out due to which they have lost contact with their people. Due to lack of contact and information, people are getting restless."

Yadav charged that those who should have been among the public are sitting at home.

"There is no arrangement for food and water for constables, class four employees or sanitation workers who are standing day and night faithfully hungry and thirsty," Yadav alleged highlighting the situation in Prayagraj.

The officers are giving orders sitting in their rooms but are not coming down to the ground, he charged and added that residents of Prayagraj have got nothing except filth, traffic jams and price rise.

"It is heard that now the BJP is accusing the devotees that when they know that there is mismanagement everywhere, then why are the devotees coming. Some are leaving the accident victims of the state to fend for themselves and attending the ceremony in another state, some are going abroad, is anyone taking care of the devotees? " Yadav said

According to the officials, 46.19 lakh people, including 10 lakh Kalpvasis, took dip in Sangam till 8 am on Monday.

About 44 crore people have taken a dip in the Sangam since the start of the Maha Kumbh last month.