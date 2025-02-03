HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Kumbh stampede bodies thrown in river: Jaya Bachchan

Kumbh stampede bodies thrown in river: Jaya Bachchan

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 03, 2025 22:57 IST

x

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday alleged that the water at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj was contaminated due to the bodies of those who died in last month's stampede being thrown into the river.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan speaks to the media at Parliament House during the budget session, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

“Where is the water most contaminated right now? It’s in Kumbh. Bodies (of those who died in the stampede) have been thrown in the river because of which the water has been contaminated. The real issues are not being addressed. The common people visiting Kumbh are not receiving any special treatment and there is no arrangement for them,” Bachchan told reporters outside Parliament.

The deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh, leading to the deaths of at least 30 people, resonated in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other Opposition leaders demanding a list of the deceased.

 

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on the other hand said it smelt a conspiracy behind the stampede and that those responsible for it will have to hang their heads in shame once the probe is over.

WATCH: SP MP Jaya Bachchan says river at Kumbh has contaminated due to stampede bodies 

Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad demanded that Jaya Bachchan be arrested for claiming "bodies" of Kumbh stampede victims were thrown into the river.

VHP media in-charge Sharad Sharma termed the SP Rajya Sabha MP's remarks as "unfortunate."

He said such a statement by an MP holding a high post "is going to create instability in the country."

"Jaya Bachchan should be arrested for spreading sensation by giving false and untrue statements," Sharma said.

"Maha Kumbh is the backbone of faith and devotion where one attains Dharma, Karma and Moksha. The sentiments of crores of devotees are attached to this great ritual," Sharma said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Thousands' killed in Maha Kumbh stampede?
'Thousands' killed in Maha Kumbh stampede?
BJP MP smells 'conspiracy' behind Maha Kumbh stampede
BJP MP smells 'conspiracy' behind Maha Kumbh stampede
Maha Kumbh: Seers warn politicians against...
Maha Kumbh: Seers warn politicians against...
Kumbh: 'Everybody's Becoming A VIP'
Kumbh: 'Everybody's Becoming A VIP'
Maha Kumbh horror: A look at major stampedes in India
Maha Kumbh horror: A look at major stampedes in India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Not Losing Weight? 8 Reasons Why

webstory image 3

Look At Our Fab Lady Cricketers!

VIDEOS

Priyanka Chopra back in Mumbai for brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding0:37

Priyanka Chopra back in Mumbai for brother Siddharth...

Rahul Gandhi waits for camera coverage, extends double thank you to Om Birla0:27

Rahul Gandhi waits for camera coverage, extends double...

'Kumbh stampede victims' bodies thrown in river': Jaya Bachchan sparks row2:56

'Kumbh stampede victims' bodies thrown in river': Jaya...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD