Kumbh stampede bodies thrown in river: Jaya Bachchan

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday alleged that the water at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj was contaminated due to the bodies of those who died in last month's stampede being thrown into the river.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan speaks to the media at Parliament House during the budget session, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

“Where is the water most contaminated right now? It’s in Kumbh. Bodies (of those who died in the stampede) have been thrown in the river because of which the water has been contaminated. The real issues are not being addressed. The common people visiting Kumbh are not receiving any special treatment and there is no arrangement for them,” Bachchan told reporters outside Parliament.

The deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh, leading to the deaths of at least 30 people, resonated in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other Opposition leaders demanding a list of the deceased.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on the other hand said it smelt a conspiracy behind the stampede and that those responsible for it will have to hang their heads in shame once the probe is over.

WATCH: SP MP Jaya Bachchan says river at Kumbh has contaminated due to stampede bodies

Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad demanded that Jaya Bachchan be arrested for claiming "bodies" of Kumbh stampede victims were thrown into the river.

VHP media in-charge Sharad Sharma termed the SP Rajya Sabha MP's remarks as "unfortunate."

He said such a statement by an MP holding a high post "is going to create instability in the country."

"Jaya Bachchan should be arrested for spreading sensation by giving false and untrue statements," Sharma said.

"Maha Kumbh is the backbone of faith and devotion where one attains Dharma, Karma and Moksha. The sentiments of crores of devotees are attached to this great ritual," Sharma said.