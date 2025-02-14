'Maha Kumbh Will Stay With Me Forever'

'It was about being part of something so much bigger than myself, witnessing millions coming together in faith, in the hope of something greater,' notes Nidhi Patel.

IMAGE: Nidhi Patel with her parents, Jyoti and Shyam, and her brother Parv. Photographs: Kind courtesy Nidhi Patel

Our journey to the Maha Kumbh was nothing short of extraordinary.

It was my father's idea and, since this is a once-in-a-144-year event, he insisted that we all go together.

We live in Mumbai and were initially sceptical about securing tickets, considering the overwhelming rush and the viral videos of jam-packed trains. But, against all odds, we managed to book tickets to Prayagraj -- a miracle, literally, given how quickly they were selling out.

With our tickets in hand, we began planning our trip. Through a stroke of good luck, we found an Airbnb close to the railway station in Prayagraj.

But, honestly speaking, the only thing that went according to plan was our snan in the Ganga, which was an unexpectedly profound experience.

I stepped into the water without any real expectations. I wasn't looking for some deep spiritual awakening.

But the moment I stepped into the Triveni Sangam, something shifted. The atmosphere, the devotion of the people around me, the sheer energy of the place... it was overwhelming in the best possible way.

People often speak of washing away their past karma in the Ganges. While I don't know much about that, I do know that when I stepped out, something within me felt lighter, almost as if a weight I hadn't realised I was carrying had been lifted.

There's something truly calming about spiritual places. You could be stressed, angry or anxious but the moment you sit in that space, the noise in your head quiets down.

The arrangements at Someshwar Ghat were great and we were relieved there wasn't much walking involved; that, at least, was what we thought. We even joked, 'Oh, if this is all the walking we have to do, we'll be fine.'

Spoiler alert: We weren't.

To give you some context, our snan took place on one side of the river while the temples were on the opposite bank. To get there, one could either take a boat or cross via floating bridges.

However, due to the sheer number of pilgrims, the bridges were restricted to being one-way traffic, which meant we had to take the long route -- walking all the way to the main bridge, catching a boat and then trekking to the temple.

Of the two main temples, one was closed due to the large crowd. After praying and resting for a bit, we made the entire journey back to the main island, exhausted but determined to explore more.

Next on our list was the akhadas, where we hoped to see the Aghoris and the sants.

Stepping into their world felt like entering an entirely different realm. I had only ever heard of them but seeing them in real life was something else. Their way of living, their complete detachment from worldly desires was fascinating.

It made me think about how much time we spend chasing the next goal, the next milestone, the next success. It was a reminder that, amidst all the chaos of that is Life, it's the seekers and ascetics who keep the soul of Sanatan Dharma alive.

By the end of the day, my legs felt like they were dead; no amount of gymming could have prepared me for the 25,000 steps I took that day. Despite the exhaustion I felt though, I wouldn't change a thing.

The Maha Kumbh wasn't just a trip; it was an experience that will stay with me forever.

It wasn't just about the snan, the temples, or even the Aghoris. It was about being part of something so much bigger than myself and witnessing millions of people from all walks of life coming together in faith, in devotion, in the hope of something greater.

It was humbling to witness that kind of unwavering belief, to feel the energy of the place and to realise that, for all our modern complexities, some things like faith, tradition and the search for meaning remain timeless.

