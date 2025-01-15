Naga Sadhus Perform Shahi Snan

Hundreds of Naga Sadhus took a dip in the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

IMAGE: Naga sadhus of the Juna Akhara gather for the Shahi Snan at the Triveni Sangam on Makar Sankranti, January 14, 2025. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A devotee dressed up as Lord Krishna rides a bike at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Naga sadhus at the Triveni Sangam ready for the Amrit Snan, here and below. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Pilgrims take a dip at the Triveni Sangam on Makar Sakranti, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Foreign pilgrims gather to take a dip at the Triveni Sangam on Makar Sankranti. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A sadhu holds a conch in his hand while balancing himself on one foot during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A sadhu wields a sword while taking a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Naga sadhus smear ash on their bodies after taking a dip during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Policemen on horses remove devotees from the water before the arrival of the Naga sadhus before the first Shahi Snan. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com