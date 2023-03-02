News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maha assembly: Cong claims big win in Kasba bypoll

Maha assembly: Cong claims big win in Kasba bypoll

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 02, 2023 14:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Members of the Maharashtra assembly mentioned about bypolls to two seats held in the state and elections in Tripura Meghalaya and Nagaland, counting for which was underway on Thursday, with Congress leader Nana Patole saying their candidate won the byelection to Kasba assembly seat in Pune.

Patole, through a Point of Information, said Congress (candidate Ravindra Dhangekar) has won the Kasba bypoll and urged the Chair to give a place to the new member to sit in the House.

To this, Speaker Rahul Narvekar said, ''You have been the speaker for 11 months. The Election Commission will inform the Legislative Assembly about the result and accordingly the new member will be given a place to sit.''

As per the latest trends available, Congress candidate Dhangekar was ahead of his rivals in Kasba assembly seat, while Bharatiya Janata Party's Ashwini Jagtap was leading in Chinchwad seat. Both the constituencies are in Maharashtra's Pune district.

 

Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who was also present in the House, said, ''We accept the by poll result. Similarly, you too have to accept the Chinchwad result. The Congress is nowhere in the other state assembly results which have been announced. You have to find solace in one bypoll win and announce it in the House. You have to introspect like we will do about the Kasba defeat.''

In Meghalaya, the ruling National People's Party won two seats, and was leading in 21 other constituencies, the Election Commission said on Thursday as the counting of votes for the assembly polls was underway.

In Nagaland, the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance won two Assembly seats and was leading in 30 seats, as per the EC.

Besides, the ruling BJP in Tripura was leading in 29 seats, while the opposition Left-Congress alliance was ahead in 17 seats.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
MAPPED: Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland 2023, constituency-wise
MAPPED: Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland 2023, constituency-wise
BJP 'ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha'
BJP 'ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha'
Who Will Win 2023 North East Polls?
Who Will Win 2023 North East Polls?
Jaishankar, Qin Gang discuss peace in border areas
Jaishankar, Qin Gang discuss peace in border areas
WPL 2023: Meg Lanning to lead Delhi Capitals
WPL 2023: Meg Lanning to lead Delhi Capitals
SC asks Sebi to probe allegations against Adani group
SC asks Sebi to probe allegations against Adani group
SC ruling on EC landmark verdict for free polls: Oppn
SC ruling on EC landmark verdict for free polls: Oppn
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland polls: LEADS/RESULTS

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland polls: LEADS/RESULTS

BJP+IPFT regain lead in Tripura, Tipra leads in 11

BJP+IPFT regain lead in Tripura, Tipra leads in 11

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances