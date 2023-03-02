BJP+allies leading in Tripura, Nagaland; NPP ahead in Meghalaya

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies are well on the way to power in two north-eastern states, and is almost certain to be part of the ruling dispensation in the third.

In Tripura the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura and the BJP seem to have staved off a spirited challenge from the new tribal party, Tipra Morcha, losing only a few seats but not power.

At press time, the IPFT+BJP were ahead in 35 out of the 60 seats in the state, with the CPI-M and Congress, fighting together for the first time, ahead in 18 seats. Tipra Morcha, which was expected to sweep the tribal seats, was ahead in eight seats.

In Nagaland, the NDPP+BJP was ahead in 45 of the 60 seats in the state. The Naga Peoples Front was ahead in five seats and the Congress in one.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP had a pre-poll alliance and contested the elections on a 40:20 seat sharing basis.

The Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) contested 22 seats and the Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current house, contested 23 seats.

In Meghalaya the ruling NPP in Meghalaya was leading in 23 seats, while the opposition TMC was ahead in 11, the BJP was ahead in 10 and the Congress in five.

Meghalaya has 60 seats, but polling in the Sohiong seat was adjourned due to the death of a candidate.

As exit polls predicted a hung assembly, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday night, fuelling speculations of a post-poll tie-up. The NPP and BJP together could easily cross the majority mark of 31.

Sangma's NPP and the BJP ran the last government together as part of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) but fought the elections on their own.