Rediff.com  » News » Madras HC allows AIADMK meet amid EPS-OPS tussle

Madras HC allows AIADMK meet amid EPS-OPS tussle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 11, 2022 09:43 IST
Holding that the court cannot interfere into the squabbles of a political party, the Madras high court on Monday rejected a plea from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and former co-ordinator O Panneerselvam to stay the conduct of the general council meeting of the party at a marriage hall in Chennai on July 11, virtually making way for rival leader Edappady K Palaniswami's elevation as a possible single leader of the party.

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy delivered the verdict on Monday morning, which allowed the EPS faction to hold the GC meet, the supreme decision making body of the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu.

After hearing the lengthy arguments of the senior counsels for OPS and EPS, the judge had on July 8 reserved the orders for today.

The court also dismissed another suit challenging the GC meeting.

The GC meeting can be conducted in accordance with the law, the judge said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
